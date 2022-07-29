ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Apache, AZ

Public comment period open for proposed White Mountain Apache rural water system project

knau.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

3 arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in the shooting death of a Casa Grande man who died earlier this month. Police say Jeramiah Anthony Rivera, 18, was arrested in Globe on Thursday. Two other suspects were arrested on Friday--Miguel Angel Castillo-Tapia, found in Toltec, and Alfred Reyes, found in Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy