ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock

By By MARK KENNEDY Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2qId_0gy1IISd00

NEW YORK — Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast in a new video, saying that his behavior was “unacceptable” and that he had reached out to the comedian to discuss the incident but was told Rock wasn’t ready.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith said in the under-six minute video posted online Friday. “I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.” To Rock, he said: “I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith, seated in a polo shirt and white ball cap, spoke directly to a camera, answering pre-selected questions about his behavior at the March 27 Academy Awards, when he slapped presenter Rock after the comedian made a reference about the hairstyle of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife.

Smith also apologized to Rock’s family and especially his mother, Rosalie, who was horrified to see her son hurt and told US Weekly that, “When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me.” Smith also apologized to Tony Rock, Chris’ younger brother.

“I didn’t realize how many people got hurt in that moment,” Smith said.

Neither the apology or timing impressed crisis and PR expert Eric Schiffer, who called it “bizarre, strange and grossly over-rehearsed.”

“It came across like he was doing a confessional in some closed room in a foreign country in order to escape the regime,” said Schiffer, chairman and CEO of Patriarch Equity and chairman of Reputation Management Consultants. “It’s just not the way to get out of the septic muck he put himself into because, once again, it started being about him and it’s still about him.”

In the video, Smith also apologized to his family “for the heat that I brought on all of us” and his fellow Oscar nominees to have “stolen and tarnished your moment.” He mentioned Questlove by name; it was the musician-director’s documentary win for “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” that was interrupted by the slap. Rock was on stage to present the documentary award.

Smith also said his wife did nothing to encourage his slap. “Jada had nothing to do with it,” he said. “I made a choice on my own.” Pinkett Smith has said that she has alopecia areata, a hair-loss disorder.

Following the altercation, the motion picture academy banned Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years. Smith apologized to Rock in a statement after the Oscars, saying he was “out of line and I was wrong.”

“I’m sorry really isn’t sufficient,” Smith said in the video, adding that he is hurting because he hasn’t lived up to fans’ impressions. “Disappointing people is my central trauma.”

Many had speculated that Smith would appear on camera to discuss the slap first on Pinkett Smith’s online series “Red Table Talk,” but he chose to do it in a social media video post without any follow-up questions or surprise queries.

“It just had the reek of a fabricated attempt to be real. And that’s not what he wanted to accomplish, nor was it persuasive,” said Schiffer. “I do wish him well and hopefully he will find the right path. That path is really about humbleness and not about ego and self.”

“I didn’t realize how many people got hurt in that moment,” Smith said.

Neither the apology or timing impressed crisis and PR expert Eric Schiffer, who called it “bizarre, strange and grossly over-rehearsed.”

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Variety

Chris Rock Says ‘I Am Not a Victim’ After Will Smith Slap: ‘I Shook That S— Off’

Click here to read the full article. In his most direct response yet, Chris Rock addressed the now-infamous Will Smith slap during a recent comedy show at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. (via Us Weekly). The comedian is currently touring the country alongside Kevin Hart. Rock said he is not a victim, but joked that it hurt getting slapped by Smith on the Oscar stage. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said, later adding, “I’m not a victim. Yeah, that shit hurt, motherfucker. But I shook that shit off and went to work...
HOLMDEL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
extratv

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith Apology: 'Trying to Be a... Victim'

Chris Rock is speaking out in the wake of Will Smith's apology video — and while he may not be ready to talk with Will, he's certainly ready to talk!. CNN reports that Rock, on his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour in Atlanta Friday night, said, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Tony Rock
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Jokes 'Suge Smith' Smacked Him Hours After Will Smith's Public Apology

Chris Rock has a new nickname for Will Smith, and it's in reference to the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records. According to multiple reports, Rock took the stage Friday night at Atlanta's Fox Theatre as part of his Ego Death World Tour and addressed the King Richard star as "Suge Smith," in reference to Marion "Suge" Knight, who was known for his tough and often violent demeanor when he was the head of the record label behind Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac.
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

Prime Video Dates Fall Movie Slate: Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman’, Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine Called Birdy’, Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Samaritan’ & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studio’s Prime Video is charging into the fall season with a bevy of awards contending and crowd pleasing movies, the list of dates which you can find below. Many of these will be having splashy world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival, i.e. My Policeman, Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy, with the Ryan White documentary Good Night Oppy receiving an international premiere in the Great White North. Two of these titles already made their world premieres at Sundance, i.e. Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny from this past year, and Shana Feste’s Run...
MOVIES
Variety

Cyndi Lauper Joins Justina Machado in Amazon Series ‘Horror of Dolores Roach’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Cyndi Lauper has signed on for a recurring guest role in the upcoming Amazon series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” Variety has learned exclusively. Lauper will appear in the show opposite previously announced lead Justina Machado as well as cast members Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Judy Reyes, and Jeffery Self. The series, which is produced by Blumhouse Television, Spotify Studios, and GloNation Studios for Amazon, was ordered to series in February. It is based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name. Amazon has given the half-hour show...
TV SERIES
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy