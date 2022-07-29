Contagious outbreak at local humane society

www.wtva.com
wcbi.com
Attorneys in golden triangle offer services for family law matters
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The 14TH Chancery Court District is helping people navigate the legal system. Attorneys from across the Golden Triangle offered services for family law matters. Dozens showed up to the in-person clinic at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse to get assistance with upcoming cases. 14th Chancery Court District Judge Paula...
wtva.com
Government to reimburse some in three local counties for new storm shelters
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the government will reimburse some people in Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties for some of the cost of building a new storm shelter or safe room. Those three local counties are among eight statewide that are part of...
wtva.com
Vandals attack Pontotoc County neighborhood, destroying over 30 mailboxes and damaging an SUV
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- One Pontotoc county neighborhood was severely vandalized. More than 30 mailboxes in the Endville community were damaged as well as an SUV. Vandalizing a mailbox is a federal crime. The U.S. Postal Inspectors and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office is investigating. Sheriff Leo mask says his deputies are gathering surveillance video from the houses that were hit.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Grenada Police Departments make arrest for animal cruelty videos, IDA applauds cooperation
In Defense of Animals, the international animal advocacy organization operating Hope Animal Sanctuary in Carroll County, and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Montgomery County, praises the police departments in Grenada and Oxford for their cooperation in the swift arrest of the person who allegedly killed four kittens and posted the graphic “snuff” video on Snapchat.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus at a loss on loitering crowds
All the man wanted was a late night, three-egg omelet from Waffle House. He was standing in the Columbus restaurant’s parking lot last Saturday, waiting on his food. “I heard two shots, and it was loud,” the witness, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, told The Dispatch. “I thought it was firecrackers, but when I turned around everybody was laying on the ground. Then it was just a cluster of shots.”
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
mississippifreepress.org
Watermelon Carnival Brings Community Fun to Water Valley, Celebrates Decades-Spanning History
Every year, Water Valley native Hal Vaughn makes the drive out to the Grenada Reservoir Spillway to spend the day fishing for shad to take home with him. He, however, does not eat the shad or even use them as catfish bait as is a common practice among fishermen. Instead,...
wtva.com
Boil water notice issued for some North Lee Water customers
LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The North Lee Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some of its customers. We're told a water line broke in half. North Lee Water Association customers will need to boil their water before cooking and drinking.
wcbi.com
Package of ice methamphetamine intercepted at Columbus UPS
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A package of ice methamphetamine was intercepted at the Columbus UPS office Wednesday morning. Agents with the Lowndes County Narcotics office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics got a tip. A drug dog for the unit alerted on the package. And, agents got a...
wcbi.com
A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to a drug charge
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to an drug charge. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson pulled over Darin Scott Stanphill for careless driving in the Banner Community. Apparently, deputies found a large quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. Stanphill was arrested and charged with trafficking...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
More than $36,000 in lawn mowers stolen from Mississippi business
Police are searching for suspects after more than $36,000 in lawn mowers were stolen from a Mississippi business. WCBI News in Columbus reports that the lawn mowers were stolen from the Four Seasons Farm and Garden Center on Alabama Street in Columbus. Officials suspect that the person or persons who...
mississippifreepress.org
UM Graduate Suspected of Killing Jay Lee in Oxford Appears in Court, Still No Details
OXFORD, Miss.—“I need you to speak up, Mr. Herrington,” Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison said from his bench in the Lafayette County Courthouse on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to a packed courtroom. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, stood before Tollison for his arraignment hearing, charged with murder...
wcbi.com
Multiple bomb threats made at colleges and universities in Mississippi
MSU/ICC (WCBI) – A number of bomb threats are made at colleges and universities in Mississippi Thursday. This is the scene near Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Bost Extension Center on the Mississippi State campus Thursday. A Maroon Alert was sent out at about 12:30 this afternoon. Buildings were...
wtva.com
38 people arrested in Operation Tough on Drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit announced the arrest of 38 people after investigating numerous narcotics being sold in Lafayette County, Mississippi. “Operation Tough on Drugs” was carried out on July 26 by the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi Police […]
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
Commercial Dispatch
Man found injured in overturned car, dies at hospital
Police are investigating an early Friday morning death in East Columbus that is being investigated as a homicide. Officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a reported automobile accident on Shannon Avenue near Lehmberg Road. When first responders arrived, they found the overturned vehicle’s driver trapped, a police department press release said.
Drug bust nets 38 arrests for one Mississippi Narcotics Unit
Over the last few weeks, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, has conducted numerous investigations of illicit narcotics, being sold, or possessed in Lafayette County. As a result of those investigations, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted Operation Tough on Drugs on Tuesday, July 26.
