With Tom Brady off, Kyle Trask gets long look at Bucs practice

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year pro spent his rookie season making the transition to a new position after playing tackle in college at Notre Dame and is competing with another inexperienced lineman, Nick Leverett, for the open spot. Jensen, a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021, was the first player the Bucs re-signed in free agency after Tom Brady unretired in March. The 31-year-old center —in his fifth season with Tampa Bay, ninth overall — hurt his left knee during practice on the second day of training camp. “Don’t know the severity of it, per se, but I do know he’ll miss some significant time — up to a couple of months,” coach Todd Bowles said. “Whether he’ll be back later in the season — November or December — that depends on what they find in the knee. But he won’t be available anytime soon.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO