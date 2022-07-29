With Tom Brady off, Kyle Trask gets long look at Bucs practice

www.sanluisobispo.com
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been criticized during his career, threw a 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in practice Saturday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
TAMPA — Between them, Julio Jones, Kyle Rudolph and Akiem Hicks have made 10 Pro Bowls, appeared in 21 playoff games and started 399 times. The other common denominator on their résumés: zero Super Bowl rings. Three of the Bucs’ veteran signings this offseason — including Jones...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most loaded wide receiver rooms in the NFL today. They just added Julio Jones to a team that already boasts the likes of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the roster. Opposing defenses will surely have a hard time defending all three of these receivers during the season.
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft to land North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden, they envisioned plenty of big plays in his future. Despite Darden’s lack of ideal size, his burst and quickness allowed him to make plenty of defenders...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded out of the first round in the 2022 NFL draft, and still landed a player with their top selection who should have a big impact on their chances of returning to the Super Bowl. Defensive lineman Logan Hall brings a rare blend of size, athleticism,...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year pro spent his rookie season making the transition to a new position after playing tackle in college at Notre Dame and is competing with another inexperienced lineman, Nick Leverett, for the open spot. Jensen, a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021, was the first player the Bucs re-signed in free agency after Tom Brady unretired in March. The 31-year-old center —in his fifth season with Tampa Bay, ninth overall — hurt his left knee during practice on the second day of training camp. “Don’t know the severity of it, per se, but I do know he’ll miss some significant time — up to a couple of months,” coach Todd Bowles said. “Whether he’ll be back later in the season — November or December — that depends on what they find in the knee. But he won’t be available anytime soon.”
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
The Buccaneers' signing of Julio Jones garnered most of the attention at the start of training camp, but the other former Falcon that Tampa Bay added this offseason is earning early praise. Coach Todd Bowles singled out Russell Gage for a strong start to camp. "The receivers are doing a...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated rookie cornerback Don Gardner from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the team announced Sunday. Gardner, an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State, can now rejoin the Bucs in practice as they continue through training camp. The last of Tampa Bay’s players...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hard at work preparing for the 2022 NFL season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy a little treat every now and then. One Bucs fan provided that at Saturday’s training camp practice, bringing a box of donuts to barter for autographs.
