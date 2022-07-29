South Bend police shoot, kill man in standoff near Coquillard Elementary School

SOUTH BEND — South Bend police shot and killed a man near Coquillard Elementary School after responding to a call near the school's athletic fields Friday afternoon.

According to a written statement from the St. Joseph County Police Department , South Bend officers responded to reports from school employees that there was a suicidal man with a gun in a field near the school off North Sheridan Street around 11:45 a.m.

Dante Kittrell, 51, was threatening suicide and, based on witness statements and video of the incident, "appeared to be waiving a handgun," the police statement said. According to police, officer-worn body cameras and in-car videos show officers and negotiators attempt to de-escalate the situation for nearly 40 minutes, but "all efforts were unsuccessful." Police said video shows Kittrell threatened to shoot multiple times before pointing the gun at officers. SBPD SWAT Team officers then fired upon Kittrell around 12:30 p.m., who was then transported to a hospital and later died.

A video of the incident, posted to social media by Brianna Johnson, shows a ring of police cars form around the man as he walks around and gesticulates on the south side of the school near a baseball field.

A standoff ensued until a SWAT truck arrived and drove onto the scene. Seconds after the SWAT truck entered the field, a series of several shots can be heard and officers then ran out from behind their police cars. A few minutes later, an ambulance leaves the scene.

Johnson, who was on North Sheridan Street visiting a friend as the situation developed, said Kittrell was shouting and pacing and appeared to be having a mental episode of some sort. She added that it was difficult to see exactly what happened in the moments immediately leading up to shots being fired, but it looked like the man turned his body as if to run away from police and raised his hands.

"He had his arms in the air, it was hard to tell if he had a weapon or not. It was really hard to tell exactly what happened," Johnson said.

St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police are investigating the shooting, as it involves South Bend police officers. In a written statement, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage, which is expected to continue into next week. Recordings from police-worn body cameras videos and in-car videos have been turned over as a part of the investigation.

The results of the investigation will be presented to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office when completed.

"My prayers tonight go out to the Kittrell family, and all the first responders involved into today’s incident," a statement from Redman said. "I again urge the community to be patient as we work toward our goal of providing a thorough and transparent final investigation.”

A South Bend school district spokeswoman declined to comment other than to say that no school staff were injured and there were no students in the building at the time of the shooting.

Hours after the shooting on Friday, police tape still hung from a series of trees at the edge of the field. A handful of people watched, some from the doorsteps of nearby houses, as officers continued processing the scene.

“It’s unfortunate a mother is going to have to bury her son in her elderly years for something as simple as him having a mental episode and the cops being called on him," Johnson said.

