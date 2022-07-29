ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

A look back at the Moonda murder case

By Michelle Ganassi, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2Ln6_0gy1I7pt00

Damian Ray Bradford was well-known before the early Friday morning incident in Aliquippa.

The 41-year-old Pittsburgh resident was charged with attempted homicide after shooting a state police trooper in the leg on Franklin Avenue.

Before that, Bradford spent 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Dr. Gulam Moonda on the Ohio Turnpike in May 2005. The case attracted national attention after it was revealed Moonda's wife, Donna, plotted with Bradford to kill her husband for a share of the estate.

Moonda, Bradford talked a lot on day of murder

The night before her husband was shot to death, Donna Moonda was sending text messages to her boyfriend that prosecutors said made her look like a lovesick schoolgirl.

Damian Bradford was her "daddy," and she was his "baby girl," according to transcripts revealed in federal court. She spoke of his bulging muscles, and said when she was going to sleep, "I'm getting tired, I'm going to count little Damians until I fall asleep." Read the full story here

Damian Bradford speaks out

Donna Moonda wept, her body shaking in heaving sobs, as her one-time lover Damian Bradford admitted that once the two were flush in the wealth of her murdered husband, he had planned to leave her. Read the full story here.

Donna Moonda sentenced to life in prison, no parole

Inside a nearly empty federal courtroom in 2007, Donna Moonda and her beloved mother, Dorothy Smouse, shared a few quiet moments and a final hug. Moments earlier, a federal jury sentenced the 48-year-old Hermitage, Mercer County, woman to life in prison without the possibility of parole, meaning she might not be able to embrace her mother again. To read more click here.

Damian Bradford gets 17 years

In July 2007 Damian Bradford was sentenced to 17 1/2 years. "What I did was wrong. I want (the Moonda) family to know from my heart, I am sorry," he said at that time. Click here.

Bradford to serve sentence in Atlanta

Damian Bradford, the former Center Township resident who admitted killing a Mercer County doctor in a plan hatched by the dead man's wife, was assigned to a high-security federal prison in Atlanta. To read this story click here.

10 years later, Moonda murder-for-hire case remembered

After garnering international attention, the murder of Dr. Gulam Moonda had a lasting impact on communities across Western Pennsylvania.

"It's still one of the most significant cases I worked on in my time at the U.S. attorney's office," Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda H. Barr said in 2015. Click here to read the full story.

Damian Bradford arrested after shooting Pennsylvania State Police trooper in Aliquippa

After being released from prison last year, Bradford was taken into custody again on July 29, 2022, after an altercation with state troopers in Aliquippa's Franklin Mini Mart. During a struggle with one of the troopers, Bradford fired at the officer and the bullet struck his leg. Click here to read the full story.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Man Accused of Attempting to Entice a Minor Over the Internet

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Summersville, West Virginia, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activityplain language statement of offense described in indictment or generic description such as violating various federal laws or violating various federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Aliquippa, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Aliquippa, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WTRF- 7News

Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
WHEELING, WV
MyChesCo

34-Year-Old Faces up to 40 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, PA — A former Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court on July 22, 2022, to violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Ronald Lewis III, 34, formerly of the City’s East Hills neighborhood, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Atlanta#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime#The Ohio Turnpike#Damians
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of abandoning stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into rental property

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Maryland man is accused of abandoning a stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into a vacation rental property in the area.  State police said a Washington, D.C. man contacted them about his stolen car. The missing 2020 Tesla 3 was found, thanks to an app, near the intersection of Route 31 and Hellein School Road in Donegal. As a trooper was reporting that he found the stolen car, a woman ran from a rental property not far away. According to court records, the woman claimed as she and her children were entering the rental property, John Barilovits emerged from the bathroom acting strangely. The woman grabbed her children and ran out away. None of them were injured.Investigators said the trooper ran to confront Barilovits, who was walking down Route 31. Police said he threw a plastic cup at the trooper while pulling out a stun gun. State police said the trooper got a hold of Barilovits before he could use the stun gun and he was arrested.Barilovits is in the Westmoreland County jail. He is facing multiple charges.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

At least 7 motorcycles involved in crash in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on White Cloud Road in the Allegheny Township area around 1 p.m. White Cloud Road is serving as the detour...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
PENN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beavercountyradio.com

Pittsburgh Man Pleads Guilty in Cross-Country Cocaine Trafficking Ring

(File Photo of Federal Court House in Pittsburgh) (PITTSBURGH, PA ) A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Howard Johnson II, 32, pleaded guilty to an Indictment charging him, and 26 other. codefendants,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Man changing tire struck, killed on I-80 in Mercer County

One person has been killed at a crash on I-80 Westbound in Mercer County early Sunday. According to PennDOT, I-80 WB was closed between the Barkeyville/Franklin Oil City interchange and the Grove City/Sandy Lake Intersection. A call went out to First Responders in Pine Township at around 4:45 am when...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy