Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for July 30-31

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 2 days ago

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is July 30, the 211th day of the year — 154 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law Medicare, an insurance program for aging Americans. Former President Harry S. Truman was the first person enrolled.

Here & Now

• By the time you read this email, I'll hopefully be on the road, the wife and kids in tow, as we head off to Vacationland, the lovely state of Maine and the even lovelier town of Boothbay Harbor.

We visit once a year as my in-laws own a small cabin that overlooks the water. We designate this week in particular because it combines a wedding anniversary (10 years! on Aug. 4) and a birthday (Jack is turning the big No. 5! on Aug. 3).

Unfortunately, this also means you won't have a fresh edition of Rise & Shine! written by me until I return Aug. 9 (though Editor Will Richmond will do his best filling in). Nonetheless, there's too much happening between now and then for me not to fill you in, so here's something to watch for every day while I do the whole tourist thing in a different tourist town:

July 30: Help out the Middletown High football team, which is holding a fundraising car wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus. Learn more here .

July 31: Speaking of fundraisers, the Three Angels Fund is holding its big event at Kempennar's Clambake Club at 1 p.m. Learn more about the organization and the event here .

Aug. 1: The Middletown Town Council will meet and among the items on the agenda are resolutions that would place before voters questions about marijuana, school regionalization and a $235 million school bond.

Aug. 2: The Portsmouth Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out at 7 p.m. at Sandy Point Beach. There will be refreshments, games, raffles and a screening of the film "The Bad Guys." Learn more here .

Aug. 3: The Bit Players improv comedy troupe will keep you laughing with its Family Friendly Funnies night, an all-ages show at the Firehouse Theater in Newport. Learn more here .

Aug. 4: The Newport Police Department will hold its annual Aquidneck Night Out at Easton's Beach from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be touch-a-truck, music and a bike giveaway. Learn more here .

Aug. 5: The 14th annual "A Night at the Pops" concert with the East Bay Summer Wind and Youth Ensembles is set to take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Portsmouth High School. Learn more here .

Aug. 6: If you've never witnessed the Fools' Rules Regatta in Jamestown, you're really missing out. Head over to East Ferry beach at 11 a.m. and check out this nautical spectacle. Learn more here .

Aug. 7: Those who know me know I'm a big Grateful Dead fan. You can check out Dead cover band Eddy's Shoe (along with The Mansfield Band) as part of the NIMFest concert series. Learn more here .

Aug. 8: The Middletown Monday Night Concert Series will be in its second week, with the Jesse Liam Band set to perform.

There you have it, something to keep you busy from now through the time I return. Until then, have a safe and happy week!

I'll be checking my email periodically while I'm away, so if you have a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line, email me at sbarrett@newportri.com .

Born today

Lisa Kudrow (actress), 59

Lawrence Fishburne (actor), 61

Arnold Schwarzenegger (actor), 75

Born Sunday

J.K. Rowling (author), 57

Wesley Snipes (actor), 60

Mark Cuban (businessman), 64

Weather report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BHfN_0gy1I54R00

Saturday’s low tides: 3:23 a.m., 3:07 p.m. High tides: 9:42 a.m., 9:51 p.m.

Sunday’s low tides: 3:52 a.m., 3:47 p.m. High tides: 10:20 a.m., 10:28 p.m.

Saturday’s sunrise: 5:36 a.m. Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s sunrise: 5:37 a.m. Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Water temperature: 72.5 degrees.

Municipal meetings

No meetings scheduled

Local obituaries

Harold Belson

Robert G. Vivieros

Today is …

International Day of Friendship

National Cheesecake Day

Sunday is …

International Lifeguard Appreciation Day

National Mutt Day

