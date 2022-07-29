ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Kaley Cuoco Thanks Boyfriend Who ‘Saved Her’ In Birthday Tribute

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YeA4_0gy1I4Bi00 Kaley Cuoco attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Why Him?" on Dec. 17, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo: Mike Windle via Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco is feeling the love.

The “Flight Attendant” star gushed over her new beau, “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey , in a birthday tribute for the fellow actor’s 40th birthday.

“To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!” Cuoco wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, alongside a solo shot of Pelphrey smiling.

“To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born,” she wrote. “I love you!!”

Cuoco and Pelphrey made things Instagram official back in May, months after “The Big Bang Theory” actor split from her second husband , equestrian Karl Cook.

Cuoco was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, who she once claimed “ruined” marriage for her .

The actor has since sworn off marriage altogether, telling Glamour magazine in April that she “ will never get married again .”

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” the 36-year-old said, adding a definitive “absolutely not.”

“But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there,” she added. “I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

HuffPost

