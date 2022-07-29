Beaumont product Brandon Chappell will complete Texas coach Chris Beard’s staff￼

Texas coach Chris Beard has rounded out his coaching staff and will hire UNLV’s Brandon Chappell as a new assistant, according to a source close to the program.

The university is expected to make a formal announcement early next week. Beard had an opening when Ulric Maligi left UT for Kansas State in late March.

Chappell played at Lamar from 2003-07 and finished as one of the school’s all-time best 3-point shooters with a .394 percentage. He then spent five seasons playing overseas.

The Beaumont product next got into coaching and worked at Northern Arizona and Arkansas-Fort Smith before going back to Lamar.

Chappell was an assistant at Lamar for four seasons before moving to UNLV prior to the 2021-22 campaign.

Beard has a fondness for true Texans. Considering he grew up, played and coached in Texas, he should help the Longhorns with in-state recruiting.

While at Beaumont Ozen, Chappell played with future NBA center Kendrick Perkins. Chappell also has a close relationship with Texas ex J’Covan Brown.

