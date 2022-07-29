ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Highway Patrol: One dead after traffic crash in Canaan Township

 2 days ago
CANAAN TWP. – One driver was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision at state Route 604 and County Road 6.

The Highway Patrol’s Wooster Post said its investigation shows a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan was heading north around 11:45 a.m. on County Road 6, aka Friendsville Road, when it failed to yield at a stop sign and tried to turn west (left) onto Route 604, aka Easton Road.

A 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup heading east on Route 604 struck the Tiguan in the driver’s side doors.

The vehicles were knocked off the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the Tiguan, Tracey D. Votchko, 49, of Medina County's Brunswick, was killed, according to a news release from the patrol.

The driver of the F-250, a 23-year-old Smithville resident, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and neither vehicle had passengers. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Canaan Township Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Bear’s Towing.

It is the 10th fatal crash (with 11 deaths) this year in Wayne County, according to the patrol release.

