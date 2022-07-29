This Vast Database Could Upend Science Research - Now, It's Free

www.slashgear.com
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
After 100 years of trying, scientists have found a way to create the pufferfish neurotoxin
Tetrodotoxin (TTX) is the most poisonous natural neurotoxin known to humanity. It is produced in the body of marine animals like pufferfish, snails, octopuses, newts, frogs, and worms. To study and harness the power of this mysterious biochemical, scientists in different parts of the world have been trying to synthesize TTX in lab settings for over a hundred years. It looks like a New York University (NYU) team has figured it out.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Identity of mystery fossils found in Chinese cave revealed by DNA analysis
A mystery surrounding human fossils found in a cave in China has been solved by DNA sequencing, according to a new study.
It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.
This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
sciencealert.com
1.4 Million-Year-Old Fossil Hints Modern Human Faces Were Present Earlier Than Thought
An ancient upper jawbone discovered in Spain reveals the unique facial features of an individual who may be the oldest known ancient human relative in Europe. A team of paleoanthropologists unearthed the fossil in June at Sima del Elefante (Spanish for "Pit of the Elephant"), an archeological site in the Atapuerca Mountains near the city of Burgos in northern Spain that's known for its rich fossil record. The fragmented skull is believed to be the oldest of its kind ever found in Europe and includes part of the upper jawbone (maxilla) and a tooth of a hominid who lived approximately 1.4 million years ago, the researchers said in a translated statement.
Scientists ‘Stumped’ by Mysterious Holes in Seafloor That ‘Look Human Made’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Government scientists are “stumped” by a tidy trail of holes that they spotted on the seafloor, more than a mile under the ocean surface, during a recent dive, according to a tweet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a U.S. federal agency.
This is the story of the infamous scientist who killed millions to save billions
There is no doubt that we love YouTuber Veritasium’s videos. In the past, we brought you this episode where he risked his life to settle a bizarre physics debate and this one where he bet a physicist $10,000 that a wind-powered vehicle could outrun the wind. Now, the YouTuber,...
Dead spiders are being turned into robots by scientists
The idea of a spider being turned into a robot sounds like something straight out of a nightmare or horror movie but that's it's now a reality as engineers have discovered how to turn dead spiders into mechanical grippers. Researchers at Rice University deliver air to reach the legs so...
Scientists say world is getting hot too fast for their tools to calculate
The World Weather Attribution noted that their findings are most likely an underestimate because the tools used by scientists are limited and it’s unclear how much human-caused climate change has to do with the heat waves in the United Kingdom.
Scientists Analyzed Penguin DNA And Found Something Quite Remarkable
Penguins are no strangers to climate change. Their life history has been shaped by rising and falling temperatures, and their bodies are highly specialized for some of Earth's most extreme conditions. And yet, scientists are concerned the evolutionary path of the penguin may be grinding to a halt, thanks to...
Scientists Discover Space Travel Accelerates Aging
Space travel, as enticing as it sounds, comes with a smorgasbord of health risks due to the effect of weightlessness and radiation exposure. One of the most prominent effects of long-term stay in space habitats is the loss of bone mass, something NASA is studying quite closely. New research now claims that living in space can also accelerate the process of bone aging.
Dark matter from billions of years ago finally detected by scientists
Dark matter from billions of years ago has finally been detected by scientists on Earth.Researchers were able to investigate the nature of dark matter that surrounded galaxies as they were 12 billion years ago. That is billions of years earlier than we had ever been able to see before.Scientists hope the breakthrough findings could reveal the secrets of the still mysterious dark matter that makes up a significant part of our universe but is largely unknown.It has already offered tantalising clues about the history of our cosmos. Researchers say the findings suggest that the fundamental rules of the universe were...
International Space Station has 'peculiar odor,' astronaut says
A TikTok video from European astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti dished about the smells of the International Space Station, particularly the toilet and trash.
scitechdaily.com
Why Do Some People Never Get Sick? Harvard Scientists Are Close to an Answer
Drugs that might be used to treat infections in mammals by causing pathogen tolerance have been discovered through research on frog embryos. Why do some individuals always seem to be healthy while other people often get viruses and bacteria? Despite sleeping close to their sick partner every night, how can a sick person’s spouse avoid contracting their illness? During the COVID-19 epidemic, questions like these have risen to the top of many people’s minds. An unlikely source, tadpoles, is helping scientists get closer to finding the answers to these questions.
IFLScience
DeepMind's AI Predicts Structure Of Almost Every Protein Known To Science
In 1957, a biochemist and crystallographer named John Kendrew became the first person to determine the 3D structure of a protein. Deciphering that one structure – that of myoglobin, the protein responsible for supplying oxygen to our muscles – had taken him more than two decades of painstaking research, and it was such a significant discovery that it would later win him the Nobel Prize.
Research Suggests Loch Ness Monster 'Plausible' With One Big Caveat
Researchers from the University of Bath, headed by Georgina Bunker, have found evidence that ancient plesiosaurs, previously thought to be marine animals, may have also evolved to live in freshwater. The study was published in the journal Crustaceous Research and details the discovery of plesiosaur fossils in the Kem Kem river of Africa. These include some bones and teeth of about a dozen plesiosaurs living in the freshwater. Another researcher on the project, Nick Longrich, suggested that plesiosaurs could have adapted to freshwater over time similar to river dolphins.
Phys.org
Scientists discover new 'origins of life' chemical reactions
Four billion years ago, the Earth looked very different than it does today, devoid of life and covered by a vast ocean. Over the course of millions of years, in that primordial soup, life emerged. Researchers have long theorized how molecules came together to spark this transition. Now, scientists at Scripps Research have discovered a new set of chemical reactions that use cyanide, ammonia and carbon dioxide—all thought to be common on the early earth—to generate amino acids and nucleic acids, the building blocks of proteins and DNA.
Here's Where Astronauts Could Shelter On The Moon, According To NASA
NASA has ambitious plans for sending astronauts back to the moon within the next few years under the Artemis program, and even for setting up power generation and a longer-term outpost there. But the moon has a big unseen danger in the form of radiation because it is largely outside the protective magnetosphere of Earth. One of the challenges for future missions to the moon that aim to send people there for more than a few days is how to keep astronauts safe from both this dangerous radiation and the moon's highly variable temperatures, but a recent study could help to pinpoint a solution.
Google’s AI chatbot—sentient and similar to ‘a kid that happened to know physics’—is also racist and biased, fired engineer contends
Engineers developing such technology "have never been poor ... never lived in communities of color ... never lived in the developing nations of the world," Blake Lemoine told Insider.
