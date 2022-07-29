ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield Township, OH

Part of Edson Road in Brimfield to be closed Monday

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago

Edson Road between King Meadow Trail and Country View Drive in Brimfield will be closed for pavement repairs on Monday, starting at 10 a.m., the township announced.

