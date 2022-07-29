Part of Edson Road in Brimfield to be closed Monday
Edson Road between King Meadow Trail and Country View Drive in Brimfield will be closed for pavement repairs on Monday, starting at 10 a.m., the township announced.
Edson Road between King Meadow Trail and Country View Drive in Brimfield will be closed for pavement repairs on Monday, starting at 10 a.m., the township announced.
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.http://record-courier.com
Comments / 0