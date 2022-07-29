ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Enterprise

2-alarm fire on Fletcher Street in Brockton displaces 7 people, sends 3 to hospital

By Namu Sampath, The Enterprise
 2 days ago
BROCKTON — The residents of a multi-family home at 59 Fletcher St. were displaced by a two-alarm fire late Thursday afternoon, the fire chief said.

At around 4 p.m., Brockton firefighters were called to the home to put out a fire that had started in the second floor bedroom, according to Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

"Two firefighters and one resident were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries — and all have been treated and released," Nardelli said Friday.

The residents of the whole building were displaced — four adults and three children — and were treated and assisted by the Red Cross, he added. It is unclear whether the seven people are all a part of the same family.

One of the residents of the home, Edney Pires, 15, said he "noticed there was a fire when my little cousins came inside my house and told me they saw smoke."

"I went upstairs to try and put it out but there was too much smoke," he said. "It was like looking at big flames with smoke coming out. Our whole street was filled with smoke."

At the time of the fire, Pires was also with his younger brother and stepbrother, who he says "all made it fine."

During the fire, Pires lost "a lot of shoes, clothes, his gaming equipment, and furniture," he said.

Additionally, "the house has a lot of water damage and has water leaking from the ceilings," he said the firefighters told him.

Pires and his family are being put up at a hotel in Brockton as they get back on their feet.

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

