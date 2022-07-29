ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescue team in Albany pulls family of six out of Santiam River

By Skyla Patton, Salem Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIfCc_0gy1Hub600

A family of six was rescued from the Santiam River after their kayak and two innertubes overturned in a close call that also flipped a rescue boat Wednesday night.

Rescue teams responded to a distress call from a family of two adults and four children outside Jefferson around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the Albany Fire Water Rescue Team and the Jefferson Fire Department, which carried out the mission.

The teams sent two rescue watercraft and one ambulance with six emergency response personnel to the river access point at the I-5 bridge on the Santiam. They first discovered the kayak with one adult male and three children secure inside. Only the children were wearing life vests, according to officials.

Further up the river, an adult female was found clinging to vegetation with no life jacket, stuck along the riverbank in a deep cut-out. Firefighters on the scene were able to secure the woman to the rescue boat and transport her to a safe portion of the riverbank, according to the news release.

Finally, the rescue team identified a teen in the river, sitting on a large tree referenced as a “strainer” because water can pass through but humans cannot, and it often traps people that fall out of boats. Due to swift water, large branches and blackberry bushes the rescue was difficult, officials said, but they were able to secure the teen and make it to the shore with only minor injuries to the two rescue team members and no injuries to the family.

However, the rescue boat was "rolled under the current" in the process of the final rescue. Sandy Roberts, Public Information Officer for the Albany Fire Department, said the watercraft was recovered later that same evening and is currently out of service.

"This section of the river is full of snags, big branches, and tons of blackberry bushes," Roberts said. "The risk for inflatable tubes getting popped is incredibly high. Situations like this are why we are pushers of prevention, so we can avoid a loss of life."

Roberts said these rescues are not uncommon, and happen every summer as a result of individuals not practicing proper river safety, including choosing to not wear life vests.

"This happens every single year. First responders all over the state spend their summer doing these rescues," said Roberts. "It's so important to wear that life vest."

A life jacket kiosk is available to the public at Green Bridges boat ramp, as well as at all five Albany Fire Department stations and at Bowman and Bryant Parks in Albany on the Willamette River.

Skyla Patton is an outdoor reporter and multimedia storyteller. She can be reached at spatton@gannett.com and on Twitter @ganjajournalist.

