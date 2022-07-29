ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

6 hotels in League City: Best hotel deals for 2023

By Marissa Gamble
thingstodopost.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thingstodopost.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
League City, TX
Lifestyle
City
League City, TX
thekatynews.com

Thousands Of Homebuyers To Attend NACA’s Achieve The Dream Event In Houston

NACA Counselors Will Provide Individual Counseling To Access Naca’S Best In America Mortgage. NACA, the nation’s largest HUD approved non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization, will bring its history-making Achieve the Dream event to Houston for four days, August 4-7, at Green House International Church (200 W. Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067).
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hotels#Hampton Inn Suites#Marriott#Business Industry#Linus Business#Travel Beach#Fairfield Inn Suites#Tx#The Johnson Space Center#Kemah Boardwalk#Exxonmobil#Utmb Medical Center#The Business Center
AOL Corp

Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'

It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

August may be the only “normal” month this summer

Welcome to August, everyone. With an average temperature of 88.1 degrees, this month beat out 1980 (87.5 degrees) as the warmest July in Houston’s recorded history, dating back to the year 1889. Of course, Houston also experienced the warmest June in history this year. So does that mean August will be torrid as well? This is far less certain, and the first week or ten days of the month should feel mostly like a typical August. We’ll even start the month with a nice chance of rain showers today. All of this may provide little comfort, of course, as August is typically the hottest and most unpleasant of the year for Houston, weather-wise.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Travel
107 JAMZ

2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Presented By Toyota

If you were in your band if you have a kid or grandchild in the band or if you've never been in a school band in your life, a great family event is coming to Houston. Treat yourself and your family to marching band excellence on Saturday, August 27. Take a trip to Houston, TX, and go see the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of The Bands at the NRG Stadium (1 NRG Park).
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

10 BEST burger in Houston according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) Wondering about the best burgers in Houston? We checked with Yelp for the list of Top 10 burgers. If you haven’t heard of burger-chen, you’re not the only one, but we aren’t surprised it topped the list because it’s unique in how they prepare a glaze used, or not incase you have allergies. They detail how they make it happen. The patty alone is the centerpiece of their creation. They use butter, Worchestershire sauce and soy, mushroom for a smoky flavor.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

SHARK WEEK: Sharks making headlines | Galveston ‘boat bite’ goes viral

HOUSTON (CW39) – I think the sharks know that this week is dedicated to them. They have recently found their way into the spotlight several times this month. Today we will highlight when sharks made headlines! Showing the good, the bad, the ugly and the funny… Caught on camera and posted on social media.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Sylvester Turner visits Timber Ridge apartment complex after residents complain of overflowing trash, rats, roaches

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner visited Timber Ridge apartments on Fleming Drive Friday morning after residents about overflowing trash, rats, roaches that are allegedly being ignored by management. Turner was accompanied by several city of Houston department personnel during the visit. One resident said he has squatters and looters...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy