6 hotels in League City: Best hotel deals for 2023

www.thingstodopost.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National apparel retail store expecting to open at Baybrook Mall by end of summer
Tilly’s aims to open at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Tilly’s aims to open at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. Representatives said as of mid-July they will open in the next few weeks. Tilly’s is known for its...
One of Houston's best Mexican restaurants is housed in an old 1930s soda fountain
As Hugo's celebrates 20 years, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught discuss restaurant's even older history.
thekatynews.com
Thousands Of Homebuyers To Attend NACA’s Achieve The Dream Event In Houston
NACA Counselors Will Provide Individual Counseling To Access Naca’S Best In America Mortgage. NACA, the nation’s largest HUD approved non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization, will bring its history-making Achieve the Dream event to Houston for four days, August 4-7, at Green House International Church (200 W. Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067).
Click2Houston.com
H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT 2022; Country’s largest community-based sneaker event comes to NRG Center this weekend
HOUSTON – Calling all Sneakerheads!!. The largest Houston-area sneaker summit is coming to NRG Center this month, and you don’t want to miss it. H-town’s Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday, July 31. According to event details, the summit will give shoppers the chance to “witness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'
It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
Click2Houston.com
Luxurious condo life, top 5 issues uncovered during home inspections, & glam housewarming gifts
The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of gorgeous properties available right now -- including a luxurious condo close to Memorial Park.
spacecityweather.com
August may be the only “normal” month this summer
Welcome to August, everyone. With an average temperature of 88.1 degrees, this month beat out 1980 (87.5 degrees) as the warmest July in Houston’s recorded history, dating back to the year 1889. Of course, Houston also experienced the warmest June in history this year. So does that mean August will be torrid as well? This is far less certain, and the first week or ten days of the month should feel mostly like a typical August. We’ll even start the month with a nice chance of rain showers today. All of this may provide little comfort, of course, as August is typically the hottest and most unpleasant of the year for Houston, weather-wise.
This Texas city will give you a $200 gift card if you give them your gun
Houston city and police officials teamed up for the community’s first gun buyback event, allowing Texans to surrender any type of guns in their possession in exchange for compensation. CNN affiliate KHOU has the story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Deplorable': City of Houston 'coming after' apartments with unsafe, unhealthy living conditions
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is targeting an apartment complex where residents have complained about rats, roaches, trash and mold. The City is giving the owners and management of the Timber Ridge apartments 30 days to clean up their act -- or else. "The situation people are living...
2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Presented By Toyota
If you were in your band if you have a kid or grandchild in the band or if you've never been in a school band in your life, a great family event is coming to Houston. Treat yourself and your family to marching band excellence on Saturday, August 27. Take a trip to Houston, TX, and go see the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of The Bands at the NRG Stadium (1 NRG Park).
cw39.com
10 BEST burger in Houston according to Yelp
HOUSTON (CW39) Wondering about the best burgers in Houston? We checked with Yelp for the list of Top 10 burgers. If you haven’t heard of burger-chen, you’re not the only one, but we aren’t surprised it topped the list because it’s unique in how they prepare a glaze used, or not incase you have allergies. They detail how they make it happen. The patty alone is the centerpiece of their creation. They use butter, Worchestershire sauce and soy, mushroom for a smoky flavor.
This Amazing Texas Lagoon Features Over 24 Million Gallons of Crystal Blue Water
It's still a miserable kind of hot outside so I'm continuously looking for places to visit that help beat the heat. And if you want to enjoy the outdoors, there are not much better places to be than clear, cool waters. There's a place in Texas that I stumbled upon...
cw39.com
SHARK WEEK: Sharks making headlines | Galveston ‘boat bite’ goes viral
HOUSTON (CW39) – I think the sharks know that this week is dedicated to them. They have recently found their way into the spotlight several times this month. Today we will highlight when sharks made headlines! Showing the good, the bad, the ugly and the funny… Caught on camera and posted on social media.
Houstonians wait in line for hours to turn guns over at 'No questions asked' gun buyback event
The buyback event was part of Mayor Turner's One Safe Houston initiative to combat violent crime in the Houston area.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner visits Timber Ridge apartment complex after residents complain of overflowing trash, rats, roaches
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner visited Timber Ridge apartments on Fleming Drive Friday morning after residents about overflowing trash, rats, roaches that are allegedly being ignored by management. Turner was accompanied by several city of Houston department personnel during the visit. One resident said he has squatters and looters...
Comments / 0