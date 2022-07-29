LEANDER, Texas - This weekend's FOX 7 Pet of the Weekend is a six-and-a-half year old dog named Darwin from Texas Humane Heroes. "He's a big boy. He is full of energy, full of life. He is so sweet," Sam with the Texas Humane Heroes said. "He's excited when he's out and about. But he can also go for a good cuddle, just super loving dog overall."

