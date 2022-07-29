ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano, TX

dailytrib.com

Texas Zephyr C-47 to arrive in Burnet in September after delays

Finishing touches are being made to the Texas Zephyr before it arrives at its new home in Burnet. The World War II-era C-47 airplane was donated to the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force in 2019. It is currently undergoing restoration in Brady. The squadron set a self-imposed...
BURNET, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council halts changes to future mixed-use development that would have allowed high-density residential

Cedar Park City Council voted to table an amendment to a portion of a 22.5-acre mixed-use development at the July 28 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council voted to table a proposed amendment that would have allowed high-density residential housing on a nearly 10-acre portion of a future 22.5-acre mixed-use development located northwest of the intersection of East Whitestone Boulevard and Toro Grande Boulevard during its July 28 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX

