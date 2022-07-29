www.thingstodopost.org
CBS Austin
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
dailytrib.com
Texas Zephyr C-47 to arrive in Burnet in September after delays
Finishing touches are being made to the Texas Zephyr before it arrives at its new home in Burnet. The World War II-era C-47 airplane was donated to the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force in 2019. It is currently undergoing restoration in Brady. The squadron set a self-imposed...
Report says this Texas town looks like it is straight out of Europe
You can still get the beauty of Europe in North America. You just have to look a little closely for it.
Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3
A series of improvements at the Williamson County Expo Center that broke ground in February will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County representatives, including Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County...
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
fox7austin.com
Happy, energetic pup looking for his forever home after four years at Leander shelter
LEANDER, Texas - This weekend's FOX 7 Pet of the Weekend is a six-and-a-half year old dog named Darwin from Texas Humane Heroes. "He's a big boy. He is full of energy, full of life. He is so sweet," Sam with the Texas Humane Heroes said. "He's excited when he's out and about. But he can also go for a good cuddle, just super loving dog overall."
Cedar Park City Council halts changes to future mixed-use development that would have allowed high-density residential
Cedar Park City Council voted to table an amendment to a portion of a 22.5-acre mixed-use development at the July 28 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council voted to table a proposed amendment that would have allowed high-density residential housing on a nearly 10-acre portion of a future 22.5-acre mixed-use development located northwest of the intersection of East Whitestone Boulevard and Toro Grande Boulevard during its July 28 meeting.
