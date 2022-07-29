Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Fulton by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clarke; Madison; Oglethorpe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia Southern Madison County in northeastern Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winterville, or near Athens, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Comer, Winterville, Crawford, Colbert, Arnoldsville, Carlton, Hull, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, James Holland Youth Sports Cmpx, Diamond Hill, Smithonia, Sandy Creek Recreation Area, Barretts Mill, Paoli, Dunlap, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Watson Mill Bridge State Park and Vesta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flooding from heavy rain closes a portion of I-75 south in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ga. (CBS46) - Several travel lanes on I-75 south in Cobb County have been closed due to heavy flooding due to stormy weather in the area. Crews responded to the area of I-75 near the Windy Hill Road overpass. Georgia 511 has advised motorists to seek alternate routes because...
Cobb County weather Saturday July 30
The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies in the morning here in Cobb County on Saturday July 30, 2022 with highs in the upper 80s, then a likelihood of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. We continue to be under a hazardous weather outlook due to the probability of...
Trees down, flooding and power outages reported due to storm in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Strong storms around the metro Atlanta area has caused headaches for many residents, motorists and businesses. Heavy flooding reported closed down the main travel lanes I-75 south in Cumberland near the Windy Hill Road overpass. A storm in the metro Atlanta area also knocked a tree...
Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River, Atlanta fire officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews worked to help a group of people stuck along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon. Six people were involved in the river rescue, AFRD officials said. Crews were called to a home along Cochise Drive in southeast Atlanta around 4 p.m. to help the group. The neighborhood is by The Lovett School off Paces Ferry Road.
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy who served in Spalding County has died after a tree fell onto his car. A spokesperson for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its own, Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed in the incident. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy...
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Explosions heard during Thursday night residential fire in Buford
Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire in Buford on Thursday night, July 28, after a resident called 911 to report that his home was on fire and that he had heard explosions. At 11:07 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2800...
Firefighter, civilian injured in Decatur house fire, officials say
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County officials confirmed to CBS46 News that a firefighter and a civilian were injured in a house fire in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to 1421 Ruth Place after reports of a fire. The extent of the injuries...
DeKalb County to distribute boxes of food, clear book bags, and school supplies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (ATLANTA NOW NEWS AT 10) — DeKalb County Government officials are working together with the DeKalb County School District and local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 book bags filled with school supplies along with fresh produce, chicken and lunch box snacks on Saturday, July 30.
The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding
PHOTOS: Iconic magnolia tree comes down in Covington
One of two iconic magnolia trees was removed from the Covington Square Friday morning. On Tuesday evening, one of the tree's large limbs came crashing down. An evaluation of the tree by three arborists determined that it was a danger to pedestrians on the Square, and the decision was made by Covington and Newton County to have the tree removed. The work was done by Arbor Equity.
Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
Car that slammed into school bus with kids on board ‘did not slow down in time’
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - One lane on I-20 east in Douglasville has re-opened after Georgia Department of Public Safety officials say the driver of a blue Honda Civic “did not slow down in time” and rear-ended a school bus with children on board on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews...
Clayton County police searching for missing woman who disappeared from her home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie Call for Katrina Echols, 50. Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Misty Meadows Lane in Hampton, GA about a missing person on Saturday, July 30, at 6:29 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
