Dekalb County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-30 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clarke; Madison; Oglethorpe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia Southern Madison County in northeastern Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winterville, or near Athens, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Comer, Winterville, Crawford, Colbert, Arnoldsville, Carlton, Hull, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, James Holland Youth Sports Cmpx, Diamond Hill, Smithonia, Sandy Creek Recreation Area, Barretts Mill, Paoli, Dunlap, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Watson Mill Bridge State Park and Vesta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather Saturday July 30

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies in the morning here in Cobb County on Saturday July 30, 2022 with highs in the upper 80s, then a likelihood of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. We continue to be under a hazardous weather outlook due to the probability of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River, Atlanta fire officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews worked to help a group of people stuck along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon. Six people were involved in the river rescue, AFRD officials said. Crews were called to a home along Cochise Drive in southeast Atlanta around 4 p.m. to help the group. The neighborhood is by The Lovett School off Paces Ferry Road.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts

Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy who served in Spalding County has died after a tree fell onto his car. A spokesperson for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its own, Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed in the incident. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Explosions heard during Thursday night residential fire in Buford

Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire in Buford on Thursday night, July 28, after a resident called 911 to report that his home was on fire and that he had heard explosions. At 11:07 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2800...
BUFORD, GA
CBS 46

Firefighter, civilian injured in Decatur house fire, officials say

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County officials confirmed to CBS46 News that a firefighter and a civilian were injured in a house fire in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to 1421 Ruth Place after reports of a fire. The extent of the injuries...
DECATUR, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding

The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding, Towing, and Recovery (2481 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers GA 30012) and will be deemed abandoned if not redeemed within one week from this ad's date. 2011 Chrysler 200 Blue (Dk) TAG# RLW 3721 GA V.I.N. # 1C3BC4FBXBN557900 removed from 3859 FLATSHOALS PKWAY, DECATUR GA 30034. 2008 Lincoln MKX Tan TAG# CHF9946 V.I.N. # 2LMDU88C48BJ37102 removed from 2481 OLD COVINGTON HWY SW, CONYERS GA 30012. 2012 Dodge JOURNEY Red TAG# CMY3773 GA V.I.N. # 3C4PDCAB2CT361256 removed from 3841 Kesington Rd Decatur GA 30032. 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Tan TAG# V.I.N. # 1GNEC13T6YJ117507 removed from 2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. 2012 Nissan Sentra Silver TAG# RSX3868 GA V.I.N. # 3N1AB6AP3CL725874 removed from 3613 SHEPHERDS PATH DECATUR 30032. 2012 BMW 5-Series White TAG# RTT2730 GA V.I.N. # WBAFR7C50CC810941 removed from 3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 2013 Infiniti JX 35 Green (Lt) TAG# CNY1633 GA V.I.N. # 5N1AL0MN0DC323272 removed from 60 Paschal Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. 2011 Ford Mustang Silver TAG# GA V.I.N. # 1ZVBP8AM5B5166375 removed from 1875 E Pleasant Hill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349. 2008 Dodge Charger Blue (Dk) TAG# RUC1421 GA V.I.N. # 2B3KA43R48H115670 removed from 4373 Glenwood Rd, Decatur, GA 30032. 2009 Chevrolet IMPALA White TAG# RVD0019 GA V.I.N. # 2G1WB57N691100052 removed from 100 Walden Brook Dr, Stonecrest, GA 30038. 2003 GMC Yukon Brown (Dk) TAG# V.I.N. # 1GKFK16Z13J247580 removed from 4946 Snapfinger Woods Decatur GA 30035. 2008 Nissan VERSA Black TAG# RYB5447 GA V.I.N. # 3N1BC11E98L428246 removed from 3073 Washington Rd, East Point, GA 30344. 2005 Nissan Murano White TAG# V.I.N. # JN8AZ08W75W434329 removed from 3901 CAMPBELLTON RD . 2006 Nissan Pathfinder White TAG# 3BH8949 AL V.I.N. # 5N1AR18U46C603642 removed from 4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349. 2018 Hyundai Elantra White TAG# CMY4326 GA V.I.N. # KMHH35LE0JU058078 removed from 4634 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058. 2003 GMC Savana White TAG# BDU1898 GA V.I.N. # 1GTFG25T031210424 removed from 4607 Peachtree Pl Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA 30360. 2007 Dodge Charger Gray TAG# RVZ4524 GA V.I.N. # 2B3KA43GX7H867323 removed from 2530 S. HAIRSTON RD.. 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Silver TAG# RUL8797 GA V.I.N. # 1G1AK15F077312637 removed from 7290 Southlake Pkwy, Morrow, GA 30260. 2003 GMC Yukon Tan TAG# PZK4480 GA V.I.N. # 1GKEC16Z43R169516 removed from 100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA 30058. 2006 Ford Mustang Blue (Lt) TAG# V.I.N. # 1ZVFT80N465176800 removed from 2968 N DECATUR RD SUITE E, DECATUR GA 30033. 2003 Honda Civic Tan TAG# V.I.N. # JHMES96623S006244 removed from 1310 Wood Bend Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. 2008 Ford Focus Blue (Dk) TAG# OP69F9 TN V.I.N. # 1FAHP33N28W225767 removed from 740 McDonough Pkwy, McDonough, GA 30253. 2008 Chrysler Town & Country Silver TAG# PA V.I.N. # 2A8HR54P48R141144 removed from 1000 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Riverdale, GA 30296. 2007 GMC Envoy Silver TAG# PZP6380 GA V.I.N. # 1GKDT13S572214464 removed from 3718 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 2008 Chevrolet IMPALA Gray TAG# V.I.N. # 2G1WT58K889175515 removed from 3859 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. 929-77060 7/31 8/7/2022.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Iconic magnolia tree comes down in Covington

One of two iconic magnolia trees was removed from the Covington Square Friday morning. On Tuesday evening, one of the tree's large limbs came crashing down. An evaluation of the tree by three arborists determined that it was a danger to pedestrians on the Square, and the decision was made by Covington and Newton County to have the tree removed. The work was done by Arbor Equity.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
ATLANTA, GA

