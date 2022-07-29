The 10 best hotels in Lewisville, United States

www.thingstodopost.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Related
Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
point2homes.com
9904 Cottontail Lane, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75071
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 9904 Cottontail Lane Español?. Great curb appeal as you drive up to this beautiful brick and stone home in Fossil Creek and zoned to Prosper ISD! House boasts Fresh paint and brand new carpet.Soaring ceilings upon entry lead to the bright, spacious family room with corner fireplace, large windows and open to the breakfast nook and adjacent kitchen. Great kitchen featuring granite countertops and beautifully contrasting dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar seating. Private master bedroom and bath downstairs, PLUS secondary master bedroom upstairs with en suite bath. Two additional rooms bedrooms upstairs share a convenient Jack and Jill bath and feature walk-in closets. Pool-sized backyard is a wonderful blank slate awaiting all of your dreamiest backyard desires!! Terrific location minutes from dining, shopping and parks! Move-in ready with fresh paint in a desirable monochromatic color scheme AND comes with fridge, washer and dryer!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#La Quinta Inn Suites#Hotels#Hampton Inn Suites#Travel Info#What To Do#Local Life#Best Western Plus#Fairfield Inn Suites#Country Inn Suites#Home2 Suites#State Highway 121#Tx 75067 8175 1#The Hilton Garden Inn#Music City Mall#Grapevine Aquarium#Dfw International Airport#Suite Shop#Sdullack
Rodeo Goat Comes To Frisco
Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Inside DFW asked Dallasites where they are from: Some of their answers may surprise you
When someone tells you that they're from Dallas, what comes to your mind? Do you think, 'Big city vibes with a southern twist?'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
The Lewisville Fire Department reported that two vehicles, namely a tractor-trailer, and a passenger vehicle, collided with one another on Saturday evening at around 7:30 PM in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040. Firefighters and police personnel were dispatched to the scene of the incident.
fox4news.com
Dallas City Council could soon approve ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
DALLAS - Dallas City Council committee members appear ready to move forward with a gradual ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. The blowers have been criticized for pollution and noise, but landscapers say they are much more powerful than electric and battery-powered blowers. The city estimates those blowers...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
KXII.com
Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief Fillingham said the skydiver was taken to McKinney for medical attention in an unstable condition, where he...
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
Message from the City of Heath: Drought and Water Restrictions
HEATH, TX (July 30, 2022) Heath City staff will provide an in-depth report regarding the current Stage 3 Water Restrictions and why they are necessary at the August 9 City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will place this item at the top of the agenda. We encourage you to attend to gain the latest information, including the data behind the decisions being made regarding the water restrictions.
Comments / 0