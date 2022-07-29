ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?

Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts

HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
From the capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years

Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it...
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities

(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
Leander home sale goes toward cancer research

LEANDER, Texas — A Leander home donated $150,000 of its sale profit to Pelotonia, a cancer research nonprofit that hosts an Ohio cycling benefit event. The home, located in the Lost Woods Preserve housing development, is one of 14 from builder M/I Homes to donate to Pelotonia. The other homes are located in Columbus, Chicago, Orlando, San Antonio, Raleigh and other U.S. cities.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years

AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
#Travel Hotelresort#Design Hotels#Even Hotels#Hampton Inn Suites#United States#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Holiday Inn Express#Lakeway Resort Spa#Texas Timeshare#Tx#Suites Lakeway#Lakeway Regional Hospital#The Zilker Par
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
More than 50 crossing guard positions open at Austin-area schools

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Works is looking to fill more than 50 crossing guard positions at schools across the city. The shortage is nearly double the historical average of 20-30 vacancies heading into the 2022-23 school year, according to the city. Crossing guards earn $15 per hour and work...
Austin police looking for missing woman last seen in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman last seen in East Austin. APD says 25-year-old Destiny Renea Montelongo was last seen on Friday, July 29 near Airport Boulevard and Springdale Boulevard. She is described as a white female, 5'3" and...
Malvern Books Founder Joe W. Bratcher III Dies

A sad day for Austin's literary community: the family of Joe W. Bratcher III – publisher, filmmaker, and cofounder of Malvern Books – has announced that he died on July 28 at the age of 64 from complications from Covid. A native Austinite and graduate of UT Austin,...
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions

HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
