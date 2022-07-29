www.thingstodopost.org
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
fox7austin.com
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
CBS Austin
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
From the capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years
Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it...
tpr.org
San Antonio's Seven Oaks Apartment tenants travel to Austin to protest living conditions
Chanting "no housing, no peace," dozens of tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments in San Antonio traveled to Austin Monday to protest outside the office of Achieve Properties. They say the company, which manages the complex, has ignored requests to meet with them and resolve deteriorating conditions there. Residents have...
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
Leander home sale goes toward cancer research
LEANDER, Texas — A Leander home donated $150,000 of its sale profit to Pelotonia, a cancer research nonprofit that hosts an Ohio cycling benefit event. The home, located in the Lost Woods Preserve housing development, is one of 14 from builder M/I Homes to donate to Pelotonia. The other homes are located in Columbus, Chicago, Orlando, San Antonio, Raleigh and other U.S. cities.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
fox26houston.com
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Week: August 1 through August 5, 2022
Hello August! That July was a HOT one, and we are hoping that August brings us a few cooler nights, and maybe even some much-needed rain. While we wait for the temperatures to cool down, there are so many FREE things happening to kickstart your August before school starts back up again.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
fox7austin.com
More than 50 crossing guard positions open at Austin-area schools
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Works is looking to fill more than 50 crossing guard positions at schools across the city. The shortage is nearly double the historical average of 20-30 vacancies heading into the 2022-23 school year, according to the city. Crossing guards earn $15 per hour and work...
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for missing woman last seen in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman last seen in East Austin. APD says 25-year-old Destiny Renea Montelongo was last seen on Friday, July 29 near Airport Boulevard and Springdale Boulevard. She is described as a white female, 5'3" and...
This Texas Has A Rain Forcefield, Study Shows
“We have also started to know that cities can change rainfall.”
Austin Chronicle
Malvern Books Founder Joe W. Bratcher III Dies
A sad day for Austin's literary community: the family of Joe W. Bratcher III – publisher, filmmaker, and cofounder of Malvern Books – has announced that he died on July 28 at the age of 64 from complications from Covid. A native Austinite and graduate of UT Austin,...
fox7austin.com
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
