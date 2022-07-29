The 7 best hotels in Jasper, United States

www.thingstodopost.org
One Injured in Two-Car Wreck South of Jasper, TX
KJAS in Jasper report that police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Bradshaw Hill, on Highway 96 about one mile south of Jasper, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided just north of the intersection of Old Highway 8. Sergeant Shana Clark...
Brush fire and tree fire south of Jasper
Local firefighters dealt with a brush fire and a tree fire south of Jasper on Monday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service were sent to a small brush fire. It occurred shortly after 4:00 in the 300 block of County Road 298. Firefighter Gerald Hudson was first on scene and he reported that the blaze was behind a house.
Several Back-to-School events taking place this week across Orange County
Several free back-to-school events are scheduled to take place across the area across the next week. On Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Little Cypress Christian Academy will combine Meet the Teacher with a Back-to-School Bash. From 6:30-8 p.m., families are invited to gather outside for food and fun. Parking will be at the church next door.
Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Southeast Texas on 'Drive for Texas' campaign
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop at United Steelworkers Union Hall on 11th St. as a part of his "Drive for Texas" campaign. This marks O'Rourke's fourth visit to the Golden Triangle since announcing his run for governor in December. As he spoke on Saturday, polls showed him closing the gap with Gov. Greg Abbott.
MONEY MONDAY : Entergy, Salvation Army hold drive to help Southeast Texans struggling to pay A/C bill
BEAUMONT, Texas — An area business and non-profit organization are teaming up to make sure Southeast Texans do not have to choose between staying cool and paying their bills during the summer. Amid the sweltering Southeast Texas heat, Salvation Army members said area community members are being forced to...
Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Gift card fraudsters captured in Leesville, slipped by Jasper PD with a traffic warning
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says that a pair of alleged thieves who were using fraudulent gift cards were captured in Leesville, and it was discovered that they had slipped through the hands of the Jasper Police Department with a traffic warning ten days prior. According to Sheriff Sam...
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Beaumont mom's business adds personality to clear student backpacks
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texas schools will be enforcing policies calling for clear or mesh backpacks for the 2022-23 school year, but one Southeast Texas mom is working to add some flair to those boring clear backpacks. Whether it’s baseball, Star Wars, or an LOL doll, Rekell Williams,...
Beto O'Rourke takes his campaign to Beaumont Saturday
BEAUMONT — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke took his campaign for governor to Southeast Texas and was in Beaumont on Saturday. Some recent polling has shown O'Rourke's race against Gov. Greg Abbott tightening. O'Rourke visited a number of Southeast Texas cities and made his way to Beaumont, where he...
Update: Elderly Beaumont man who went missing is found
Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...
Mega Millions | What Southeast Texans would do if they won the $1.28B
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mega Millions is having another drawing Friday night to see if anyone can cash in on the winning numbers. Friday night’s drawing is worth $1.28 billion. Some Southeast Texans are hoping to win it all. Members of the Beaumont community were seen going into...
Beaumont police respond to Merit Inn Motel after report of theft
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police were at the Merit Inn on I-10 after, investigators say, an unarmed man stole money from the cash register. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 for updates.
Alleged armed robber stole car, targeted ATM customers
A 20-year-old Beaumont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly robbed and threatened three different people in the same week. Mikale Rashad Bolton was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for three aggravated robbery offenses that occurred last month in Beaumont. Court documents show the Beaumont Police Department...
Texas Department of Public Safety issues citation following major crash involving LCM athletes
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday that a citation has been issued in relation to a wreck that hospitalized five Little Cypress-Mauriceville student-athletes. Authorities said a 2018 Ram pickup was traveling northeast and failed to drive in a single lane to the right. “The pickup traveled in the...
Suspect facing murder charge after deadly Beaumont shooting has bond lowered
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old man who is facing a felony charge after a deadly Beaumont shooting had his bond reduced by more than $100,000. (Editor's note: The above video is from a May 29, 2022 newscast.) Isaiah Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death...
Someone Won $400,000 On A Slot Machine At Lake Charles Casino
Have you ever dreamed of winning the lottery or a big jackpot? Well, that dream came true for one lucky person a couple of days ago at a local casino. If you are from the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area, then you know our area is like a mini Las Vegas.
