ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Longview Hotels | Places to Stay in Longview

By Mollie Coke
thingstodopost.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thingstodopost.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock Q107

If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property

While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
GILMER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos

You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Lifestyle
107-3 KISS-FM

Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas

There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Aiming to reduce the population of unwanted dogs and cats while reducing animal cruelty is only part of what APET is about. APET, or Animal Preservation of East Texas, hopes to accomplish their goals through spay/neuter initiatives and education. They recognize the importance of education and public outreach “to foster a sentiment of compassionate, responsible pet ownership.”
MINEOLA, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has a noteworthy mission: to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society. They’ve become regular guests on KETK’s East Texas Live, bringing homeless dogs and cats who could use a little time in the spotlight to help them find their forever home.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#La Quinta Inn Suites#Hotels#Hampton Inn Suites#Days Inn#Sleep Inn#Longview Hotels Places#Best Western Longview#Tx#Texas Homewood#Suite Shop
100.7 KOOL FM

Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!

If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges

Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KLTV

INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
redriverradio.org

Beto O'Rourke Swings Through East Texas For Town Hall Meetings

BETO IN EAST TEXAS - Texas gubernatorial candidate Democrat Beto O’Rourke has been on the road appearing in town halls across Texas ahead of the November 8th election. Polls show he trails behind Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. The past weekend O’Rourke made a number of visits in East Texas. His talking points to enthusiastic crowds focused on Abortion laws, Healthcare, teacher pay, and gun laws, and economic development in rural Texas Counties. O’Rourke appealed to his supporters to do what they can to get more people to vote citing Gregg County's history of low voter turnout.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Pilot makes emergency landing near Marshall after power loss

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a Kansas City man made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon after experiencing a temporary power loss. The Cessna 150E, a single passenger plane, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate Highway 20, when DPS officials said the plane experienced sputtering and power loss […]
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests

When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy