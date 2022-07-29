ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Fear of being alone? Never again if you adopt sweet Rosie! She is a petite lady at 8 pounds, looking for her lifetime companion. She is a thoughtful, quiet, and well-mannered eight-year old Chi. Rosie is looking for a “work from home” or retired individual to keep her company during the day and to snuggle on the couch with in the evening. She gets along great with other dogs and hasn’t met a stranger. Rosie is not a fan of car rides and doesn’t hear as well as the younger pups, but if you are looking for a loyal companion and unconditional love, Rosie is your girl!

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO