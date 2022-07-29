Police, crisis workers foil 'mass murder' plot at Pennsylvania truck stop, court docs say

local21news.com
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
WFMJ.com
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
explore venango
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
WFMJ.com
Man convicted in plot to kill Hermitage doctor facing 13 charges in police shooting
A man convicted in the murder-for-hire case of a Mercer County doctor is back behind bars accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State Police officer. Damian Bradford,41, of Pittsburgh was arrested after allegedly shooting a trooper in the leg during a struggle at a convenience store in Aliquippa. Bradford faces 13...
explore venango
Two Area Residents Face Charges for Putting Trash in Victim’s Dumpster
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly putting trash in a victim’s dumpster without permission. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jennifer Ashley Free, of Greenville, and 34-year-old Andrew Brooks Carner, of Sandy Lake, on Thursday, July 28, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
PSP IDs victim hit by semi while changing tire on I-80
511PA Statewide posted an alert to their Twitter around 5:15 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Man changing tire struck, killed on I-80 in Mercer County
One person has been killed at a crash on I-80 Westbound in Mercer County early Sunday. According to PennDOT, I-80 WB was closed between the Barkeyville/Franklin Oil City interchange and the Grove City/Sandy Lake Intersection. A call went out to First Responders in Pine Township at around 4:45 am when...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mass crash in Allegheny Township during charity motorcycle ride injures 8; 4 airlifted for treatment
Allegheny Township Police are investigating a mass motorcycle crash that resulted in four serious injuries Saturday afternoon. Participants in the 11th annual Riding For The Cure, an event designed to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and related patient care, were making their way from the 11th Frame Bar & Grille outside of Butler in a large loop to The Beer Garden along Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road) in Petrolia, north of Butler, when someone lost control of their bike coming around a bend along White Cloud Road.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Allegedly Points Gun at Victims During Road Rage Incident
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly pointing a gun at two victims during a road rage incident on State Route 219 in Washington Township. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Scott Alan Hall, of DuBois,...
Tyrone man charged for leaving kitten on street
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A porch camera that recorded a man dropping a kitten out of his truck onto a street in Tyrone has led to multiple charges. Russell Walk Jr., 42, of Tyrone was caught on camera when he stopped his silver Ford Raptor pickup on the 1300 block of Blair Avenue and dropped […]
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
wesb.com
Stolen Wellsville Vehicle Spotted in Bradford
A Blue 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid was stolen from Wellsville on Thursday. The City of Bradford and McKean County Where are the Sirens Going Facebook page reported that the vehicle was allegedly spotted in the Bradford area around 2:30 Friday. The plate number is JSE 3555, if you see this...
WJAC TV
Owners of Jefferson Co. business start GoFundMe to assist surviving victim of fatal crash
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — The owners of a Jefferson County ice cream shop have created a GoFundMe to assist the surviving victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in front of their business last year. The owners of the Brookville Frosty Freeze say they want to help...
WJAC TV
Police: Husband, wife charged for stealing thousands of dollars from Emporium business
Cameron Co., PA (WJAC) — Police in Cameron County say a couple is facing dozens of charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an Emporium convenience store where the wife worked as a manager. Authorities say in June, the owner of the "Fuel-On" store in Emporium...
WJAC TV
14-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Tyrone, police chief confirms
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Tyrone police say they responded to a fatal accidental shooting around 12:51 p.m. on Thursday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of W. 15th Street in Tyrone. The Tyrone Police Chief, Jessica Walk told 6 News a 14-year old male victim had a...
Caught on video: Attempted armed robbery at Altoona pizza shop
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An attempted armed robbery Saturday night at a pizza shop was caught on video and a reward is being offered to anyone that has information. At around 7:50 p.m. on July 23, video shows a person walk into Michael’s Pizzeria at 2204 4th Street with a gun and then points it at […]
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
Aerial black fly suppression operation underway
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large helicopter began releasing a bacterial larvicide to reduce adult black fly populations to tolerable levels on Wednesday. From July 27 until July 29., PA State Rep. Jim Rigby announced that the Bell 205 helicopter will be dispersing Vectobac 12AS, a bacterial larvicide that resembles chocolate milk, near tree […]
Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania.
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Fall from Medium to Low Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have fallen from the medium to low community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Crawford County remains at the low community level. At this level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
