Ridgefield Police Congratulate Junior Police Academy Class of 2022!

Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
hamlethub.com
Services for Danbury residents Sonia Loja, and Junior, Joselyn, and Jonael Panjon on Friday at St. Peter Church
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sonia Loja, Junior Panjon, Joselyn Panjon, and Jonael Panjon will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 am in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Family and Friends will be received at St....
hamlethub.com
Retired Danbury Public School Music Teacher Fritzie Dretel, 91, has Died
Freida “Fritzie” Dretel, 91, a retired Danbury Public School music educator, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mrs. Dretel was the wife of the late Martin George Dretel. She was born in Hackensack, NJ, on September 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Leon and Jean (Lempert) Reiter. Education background: She received her Bachelor’s Degree and Master's degree from Western State University. She also attended Julliard School of Music and Montclair State Teachers College.
hamlethub.com
Brookfield First Selectman Christine Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
hamlethub.com
Obituary: Henry von Bargen, Carmel, NY. Formerly of Brewster.
Henry von Bargen of Carmel, NY and formerly of Brewster, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born November 14, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Henry and Anna (Jacobs) von Bargen. On February 11, 1951 he married Marie Weber. She predeceased him in July 2018.
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Barbara Manners
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Kerry Gavin Interim Principal at Cos Cob School
Greenwich, CT, July 29, 2022 – Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Kerry Gavin as interim principal at Cos Cob School, effectively immediately. Mr. Gavin replaces Mr. Gene Schmidt, who recently retired after holding the position since 2013. Mr. Gavin will serve...
hamlethub.com
SHU Irish Dancer Takes 3rd Place in National Championship
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Rising sophomore and Sacred Heart University Claddagh dancer Maeve Cahill recently placed third in the nation at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal. Cahill’s home is nestled in central Massachusetts. She’s lived in Auburn for most of her life, graduating from Auburn High School before...
hamlethub.com
Putnam Arts Council's Open Call to Artists for September Exhibition
The Putnam Arts Council and Putnam County Tourism are partnering to challenge area artists to participate in a show featuring beautiful Putnam County. All submissions will be accepted, prizes will be awarded, and the work will be exhibited in the A. Eric Arctander Gallery as well as featured virtually throughout the Fall. This opportunity looks to engage artists, celebrate their talents, and showcase the beauty of Putnam County.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!
Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
hamlethub.com
Milford resident Lorie Lewis starts nationwide art movement to end gun violence and inspire peace
Artists 4 Peace, a grassroots coalition of artists for gun safety formed in response to the Uvalde tragedy, announces the launch of its first national art project. Wings 4 Peace launched nationwide on July 24th and continues through October 24, 2022. Join the movement HERE. Wings4Peace is an open invitation...
hamlethub.com
Tyler Fote’s Two-Run Double puts Danbury in the Loss Column
In the top of the seventh, Tyler Fote laced a game-winning two-run double down the left-field to grant the Blues a 3-1 victory over the Westerners at Rogers Park. Danbury (21-22) snapped their three-game winning streak with the loss, and Bristol (32-12) finished the regular season 6-2 against the Westerners. Bristol clinched the no. 2 seed in the NECBL Playoffs, earning themselves a bye during Monday’s Wild Card Round.
hamlethub.com
Harrison Feinberg Crushes Two-Run Blast to Propel Danbury past North Shore
In the bottom of the sixth, Westerners’ outfielder Harrison Feinberg smoked a game-winning two-run home run over the right-field wall to defeat the Navigators 3-2 in a seven-inning contest. Danbury (22-22) earned a series split against North Shore (13-31) with the victory, and they finished the 2022 campaign with...
hamlethub.com
The Meetinghouse community hub in Ridgebury will soon be unveil coffee shop and market
The short answer is A LOT. Construction is underway to create a coffee shop and market in Ridgebury's magnificent historical building with the brilliant red doors. Here, Carolyn Neugarten interviews the powerhouse, local creative, Pastor, and Director of the Meetinghouse, Deborah Rundlett. What are the plans for the new coffee...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra announces FREE community concerts in August
FREE concerts in Ridgefield during the month of August. Music at the Museum, Charles Ives Music Festival String Quartet on Monday, August 1 beginning at 6:30pm (in the Garden House at KTM&HC) Presented by Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, the concert, titled “Pulse”, explores uses...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Pump Station & Force Main Project Update
Anticipated impacts to residents and businesses during construction. * Detours around the areas of work on Lee Road and Limekiln Road. * Some areas with unfinished road conditions (steel plates and/or unpaved sections of road) * Construction equipment will be mobilizing daily in the Limekiln Road, Lee Road, and Farmingville...
hamlethub.com
Westport Office of Emergency Management Statement Regarding Water Conservation and Drought Conditions
The Westport Office of Emergency Management has been closely monitoring the policy recommendations by the State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group (IDW) and approved by Governor Ned Lamont to declare that all eight Connecticut counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions due to precipitation across the state being below normal. Under the state’s drought plan adopted in 2018, Stage 2 identifies an emerging drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.
hamlethub.com
How Has Redistricting Impacted Your Voting or Legislative Districts? Find Out Tomorrow at Ridgefield Library
How Has Redistricting Impacted Your Voting or Legislative Districts?. The 2020 census has had an impact on Voting and State Legislative Districts in Ridgefield. On Tuesday, August 2 at 5:30 pm at the Ridgefield Library, Registrars of Voters Cindy Bruno and Wayne Floegel will discuss the changes that have been made to Ridgefield as a result of the CT State Legislators Reapportionment Committee’s Redistricting plan. They will explain how to find out what voting and legislative district you are now in and answer questions.
hamlethub.com
WCSU archaeology students uncover ancient artifacts in Warren, Connecticut
The Western Connecticut State University Department of Social Sciences conducts an Archaeology Field School for college students interested in uncovering the rich history of Connecticut. During this summer’s Field School, students spent four weeks cataloguing artifacts from the 2021 excavation from the Templeton site, and excavating a site known as Deer Run in Warren.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Hosts Another Home Run Derby in Victory over Valley
After launching eleven home runs during Thursday’s doubleheader, the Westerners crushed four more long balls en route to an 8-4 win against the Blue Sox. Danbury (21-21) is now a .500 ballclub for the first time since July 5, and Valley (16-27) lost for the 14th time in their last 18 games. The Westerners finished the regular season with a 5-3 record against the Blue Sox and earned a series split at Mackenzie Stadium.
