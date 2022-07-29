Ridgefield Police Congratulate Junior Police Academy Class of 2022!

How Has Redistricting Impacted Your Voting or Legislative Districts?. The 2020 census has had an impact on Voting and State Legislative Districts in Ridgefield. On Tuesday, August 2 at 5:30 pm at the Ridgefield Library, Registrars of Voters Cindy Bruno and Wayne Floegel will discuss the changes that have been made to Ridgefield as a result of the CT State Legislators Reapportionment Committee’s Redistricting plan. They will explain how to find out what voting and legislative district you are now in and answer questions.

