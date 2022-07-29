www.thingstodopost.org
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Iconic Houston Restaurant Gets Threats Over Their Fajita Smoke
When you think of fajita smoke your mouth might begin to water and your stomach might begin the growl. However, the same could not be said for new neighbors of a long-time-standing infamous Houston restaurant. Laredo's Taqueria first opened in Houston back in 1984; they've since opened an additional 3...
Revival Market closes, makes way for Louisiana-inspired cafe
Get a taste of Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar's premium coffee program before the restaurant opens.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)
1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident near Bush Intercontinental Airport in north Harris County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 15600 block of Aldine Westfield Road between Greens Road and Beltway 8 [...]
Same burglar using rock to target Katy's Asiatown businesses hits 4th night in a row
The burglar coming out in surveillance video is seen using a rock to break in through the windows in every instance.
Houston Restaurant Weeks starts today.
Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Restaurant Weeks Food Bank. The now month-long charity dining extravaganza features specially priced lunches, brunches, and dinners at restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston, Texas.
Pearland in position to receive at least $14.8M in Hurricane Harvey response funds
If Pearland receives the funds, the city will use them for future mitigation efforts, City Manager Clay Pearson said.
KTUL
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen by a suspected serial snatcher nearly five years ago near Houston was found Monday in the Texas panhandle. Sheba, a 2-year-old German Shepard, was reported missing in January 2018 by the Malmstrom family in Baytown. She was one of five...
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Live out your 'Bridgerton' dreams at this $19.5 million Houston estate
Imagine you are English royalty while living in this 26,638-square-foot home.
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Eater
Houston’s Newest Vietnamese Drive-Thru Plans Second Location Following Owners’ $1 Million Win
Cassie Ghaffar and Sandy Nguyen were already plotting for another location soon after they opened their fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant and drive-thru, Saigon Hustle, in February. Now, they have a million dollars to help make it happen. The pair, who also own Ginger Kale in Hermann Park and coffee shop Sunday...
cw39.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks...
Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
One Killed, One Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident On North Freeway In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was killed and another was injured in a multi-vehicle accident involving two vehicles on the North Freeway on Sunday. The accident occurred a little after 2:30 AM on the northbound lanes of I-45 before Rankin Road.
String of burglaries occur at 11 restaurants in popular Katy area's Asia Town
'It hurt' The owner of one restaurant in the area, Fork It, said they have only been open for 25 days since moving from New York to Texas before the robbery happened.
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houston
A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a tire shop in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road in northeast directly across from the Eastex Park & Ride. Houston firefighters did not have to travel far as this fire broke out in front of their fire station.
Comments / 0