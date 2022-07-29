ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

cw39.com

Popular birth certificate drive is back

HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)

1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident near Bush Intercontinental Airport in north Harris County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 15600 block of Aldine Westfield Road between Greens Road and Beltway 8 [...]
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Houston Restaurant Weeks starts today.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Restaurant Weeks Food Bank. The now month-long charity dining extravaganza features specially priced lunches, brunches, and dinners at restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location

Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX

