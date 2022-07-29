The best available hotels & places to stay near Junction

www.thingstodopost.org
Two arrested after search warrant finds over 8lbs of drugs
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two individuals were arrested in Kerrville after law enforcement discovered a large amount of drugs in a residence. On Monday, July 25th, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation regarding the sale of marijuana and THC which led investigators and the Special Response Team (SRT) […]
