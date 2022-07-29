Karnes City Hotels | Places to Stay in Karnes City

www.thingstodopost.org
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
City works to keep TTHM compliance
The situation regarding Beeville’s water has been talked about both online and during City Council meetings for many years. While each quarterly report shows a decrease in total trihalomethanes (TTHMs), some still wonder why Beeville has had a continued issue with TTHMs, why other cities who use Lake Corpus Christi as a water source do not have the same issues and what is being done to bring the TTHMs count well below its limit?
Corporate landlord harassed San Antonio tenant using illegal tactics, report finds
Managers were told to replace her working A.C. with a broken one.
San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. The San Antonian has chosen to...
San Antonio-set 'Miss Congeniality' was mostly filmed in another Texas city
Two local landmarks are featured in the film.
H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
1 killed in rollover wreck on Highway 281 north of downtown; southbound lanes closed
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a rollover wreck on Highway 281 north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 12:15 p.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of the highway, between St. Mary’s and East Josephine streets. Details about what caused...
Armed man barricades himself inside San Antonio car dealership warehouse for 3 hours
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who police said displayed a weapon barricaded himself inside a car dealership body shop warehouse on the city’s Northwest Side for three hours Monday before he was taken into custody. Police said the ordeal began when officers conducted a traffic stop near...
What San Antonians need to know about the Texas Mega Million lottery
SAN ANTONIO — Do San Antonians feel lucky?. Friday night is the last night San Antonians can buy a ticket to play the Mega Millions and seize their chance at winning $1.28 billion. It's the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in 20 years, according to their website. The record...
Victoria County jury session canceled
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas — This notice is for the jury summoned for Justice of the Peace 3 Court in Victoria County on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The 8:30 a.m. session is canceled. You are asked not to appear. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Corpus Christi family looks for answers after father of two was found dead inside burned SUV in San Antonio
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead inside his burned SUV in San Antonio. The body of Justin Vodrey was discovered in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July holiday. The initial police report said the vehicle fire was intentionally set.
3 people accused of dumping body found in bin last month outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested three members of a family who they believe played a role in dumping the body of a murdered woman outside a vacant West Side home last month. Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were...
New Braunfels teen last seen July 7
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in the beginning of July. Amaree Charles, 16, was reportedly last seen July 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Charles is described as a Black girl who...
Mystery illness keeps New Braunfels father hospitalized, out of work
LIVE OAK, Texas — A New Braunfels woman is relying on doctors for answers on her 47-year-old husband's declining health over the past year. However, Ali Telfer said her husband Adam's illness continues to be a mystery for physicians. "He was perfectly healthy before his COVID diagnosis in August...
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man after altercation in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after an altercation in a parking lot turned deadly. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the intersection of S. Flores St and Beatrice Ave. on the south side for a shooting in progress.
Murder suspect arrested in Pleasonton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pleasanton, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. On July 27, the body of Joe Hernandez was discovered on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community. ACSO obtained a warrant for...
One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
Shiner’s Brooks adds commitment to Texas A&M
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Shiner running back/athlete Dalton Brooks announced on Saturday that he’s committed to Texas A&M. Brooks is the second high-profile Aggie commit on Saturday, following Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr. Brooks is rated a four-star prospect and is a two-time state champion with the...
Suspect wanted after holding multiple employees at gunpoint, demanding cash
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a man wanted in an aggravated robbery. On July 20, a man entered a Lowes, located at 1470 Austin Highway, and hid inside a bathroom till closing time. According to a press...
