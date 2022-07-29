ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karnes City, TX

Karnes City Hotels | Places to Stay in Karnes City

By Roger Rusk
thingstodopost.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thingstodopost.org

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

City works to keep TTHM compliance

The situation regarding Beeville’s water has been talked about both online and during City Council meetings for many years. While each quarterly report shows a decrease in total trihalomethanes (TTHMs), some still wonder why Beeville has had a continued issue with TTHMs, why other cities who use Lake Corpus Christi as a water source do not have the same issues and what is being done to bring the TTHMs count well below its limit?
BEEVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenedy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Karnes City, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#La Quinta Inn Suites#Hotels#Mexican Restaurants#Cooking#Convenience Store#Karnes City Lodge#Instalodge Hotel#Karnes City Inn#Tx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KWTX

New Braunfels teen last seen July 7

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in the beginning of July. Amaree Charles, 16, was reportedly last seen July 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Charles is described as a Black girl who...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KBTX.com

Shiner’s Brooks adds commitment to Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Shiner running back/athlete Dalton Brooks announced on Saturday that he’s committed to Texas A&M. Brooks is the second high-profile Aggie commit on Saturday, following Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr. Brooks is rated a four-star prospect and is a two-time state champion with the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy