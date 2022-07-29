www.thingstodopost.org
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Houston Restaurant Weeks starts today.
Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Restaurant Weeks Food Bank. The now month-long charity dining extravaganza features specially priced lunches, brunches, and dinners at restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston, Texas.
cw39.com
Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Live out your 'Bridgerton' dreams at this $19.5 million Houston estate
Imagine you are English royalty while living in this 26,638-square-foot home.
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)
1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident near Bush Intercontinental Airport in north Harris County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 15600 block of Aldine Westfield Road between Greens Road and Beltway 8 [...]
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Same burglar using rock to target Katy's Asiatown businesses hits 4th night in a row
The burglar coming out in surveillance video is seen using a rock to break in through the windows in every instance.
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, August 1 to 7, 2022
Keep it cool and discover the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. This week, go bananas over Minions, shop for back-to-school tax-free, make friends with dinos, run a watermelon race, and more. Do you know an...
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houston
A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a tire shop in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road in northeast directly across from the Eastex Park & Ride. Houston firefighters did not have to travel far as this fire broke out in front of their fire station.
12newsnow.com
Young alligator spotted outside home near Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young alligator is safe after making its way to the front door of a home in northeast Harris County. Precinct 4 says Friday night that deputies were responding to a home on London Tower Lane near Lake Houston, where a 3-foot alligator made its way to someone's home.
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
National apparel retail store expecting to open at Baybrook Mall by end of summer
Tilly’s aims to open at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Tilly’s aims to open at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. Representatives said as of mid-July they will open in the next few weeks. Tilly’s is known for its...
Sugar & Rye Galveston have a new Chef.
We wanted to introduce you to our Executive Chef Feron Ware!. We are so excited to be working with this talented Chef. We have been working hard to create a delicious menu that celebrates Galveston Island in a fresh and unique way.
One Killed, One Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident On North Freeway In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was killed and another was injured in a multi-vehicle accident involving two vehicles on the North Freeway on Sunday. The accident occurred a little after 2:30 AM on the northbound lanes of I-45 before Rankin Road.
