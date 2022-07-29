ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Houston Restaurant Weeks starts today.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Restaurant Weeks Food Bank. The now month-long charity dining extravaganza features specially priced lunches, brunches, and dinners at restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Popular birth certificate drive is back

HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Eater

Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close

Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)

1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident near Bush Intercontinental Airport in north Harris County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 15600 block of Aldine Westfield Road between Greens Road and Beltway 8 [...]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Hilton Hotels Resorts#Houston Zoo#Nasa#Historic Mission Control#Tx
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location

Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Young alligator spotted outside home near Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young alligator is safe after making its way to the front door of a home in northeast Harris County. Precinct 4 says Friday night that deputies were responding to a home on London Tower Lane near Lake Houston, where a 3-foot alligator made its way to someone's home.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy