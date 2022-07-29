Worst Month Ever: 16 Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed in July

www.citybeat.com
Cincinnati mayor declares Saturday 'American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day'
CINCINNATI — Looking for a way to spend your Saturday? Break out the cornhole boards and look no further as Saturday, July 30, has been declared "World Cornhole Day" in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has declared Saturday as "American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day" in the city. The...
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
Cincinnati Children’s, CareSource agree to new Ohio Marketplace contract
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Avoiding a coverage drop for about 1,000 patients, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and CareSource have agreed to a new contract on an Ohio Marketplace insurance option. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed. Dayton-based CareSource notified Cincinnati Children’s last month that it would terminate its Ohio...
Hello Honey Opened A New Location in Northern Kentucky, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month
Cincinnati’s dining scene has been heating up this July, from a cool new ice cream place opening in Northern Kentucky to the announcement of upcoming dining concepts. We did say goodbye to some classics like Holtman’s Donuts' Over-the-Rhine location and Uncle Mo’s Cafe downtown. On the bright side, Cold Spring now has a sushi conveyor belt and Northside is getting a new coffeeshop. Salazar and Deeper Roots are collaborating on a bodega-inspired concept that is set to open in August and Dean’s Mediterranean Imports announced the impending arrival of a new dining concept in Northside. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
Here’s how Ohio fared in Mega Millions drawing
After a winning ticket for the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot was announced on Saturday morning, the hopes and dreams of thousands were smashed.
Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati to face intermittent closures due to inspection
COVINGTON, KY — The Roebling Suspension Bridge, that spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning Monday and intermittent closures are expected, Kentucky Transportation Officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday...
'Innocent' documentary examines racial disparities in Ohio's death row
CINCINNATI — A new documentary set to debut at the Freedom Center this weekend. The film explores racial disparities in Ohio’s death row, and specifically Hamilton County's role in sending more inmates there than any other county in Ohio. Filmmaker Kailah Ware’s short documentary “Innocent” discusses what she...
Robert Duane Courtney, 37, Cincinnati, Ohio
Robert Duane Courtney, 37, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away at his residence in Ohio on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Robert was born on Tuesday, April 16, 1985 in Batesville, Indiana, son of Donald Courtney and Celeste Earl. Robert worked as a cook for Taco Bell. He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, and working on cars, but his greatest passion in life were his children, who he dearly loved.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio
If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
wyso.org
WYSO Evening News Update: controversial automatic license plate readers are coming to Middletown
Chappelle companies are purchasing properties in the Miami Valley. (WYSO) Companies connected to comedian and Yellow Springs resident Dave Chappelle have bought more property in the Miami Valley. This week Chappelle bought the building at 101 Pine Street in the Oregon District for 2 million dollars. That building is home to a few IHeart Media radio stations and Wiley's Comedy Club. One of his companies also purchased a piece of land in Yellow Springs near his home last month. That piece of land was part of a proposed housing development that Chappelle publicly opposed. No word yet from Chappelle or his staff on plans for the properties.
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dayton
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Governor DeWine announces recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The recommendations, which are part of...
$1.28 billion Mega Millions winner from Illinois
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The winner of the Mega Millions jackpot is from Illinois. “A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating summer as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot,” the website for the draw said. “One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, […]
Driver dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati
The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
Fox 59
1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold
ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
With Ohio about to become a chips-making hub, the time is now to embrace renewable energy: Mitchell Ticoras
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Semiconductors are all around us; they are inside your phone, your car, and the light bulbs above your head. The widespread use of these “chips” is why they are at the heart of the bipartisan CHIPS Act passed by the U.S. House yesterday. The legislation should support Intel’s plans to turn Ohio into a hub for chip manufacturing.
Ohio's August 2022 primary election: What you need to know
Ohio House, Ohio Senate, state central committees and other local issues will be on the ballot for Ohio's special/primary election Aug. 2.
luxury-houses.net
Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000
The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
wvxu.org
A longtime Cincinnati bakery is no longer family owned
Cincinnati-based Klosterman Baking Company has been acquired by a private equity firm for an undisclosed amount. The sale was finalized July 8. "As a family, we decided it was in our best interest and the interest of the company that a new organization take the lead of the business," said Chip Klosterman in a statement on behalf of the Klosterman family.
