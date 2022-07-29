The best available hotels & places to stay near Katy

www.thingstodopost.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Iconic Houston Restaurant Gets Threats Over Their Fajita Smoke
When you think of fajita smoke your mouth might begin to water and your stomach might begin the growl. However, the same could not be said for new neighbors of a long-time-standing infamous Houston restaurant. Laredo's Taqueria first opened in Houston back in 1984; they've since opened an additional 3...
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Restaurant Weeks starts today.
Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Restaurant Weeks Food Bank. The now month-long charity dining extravaganza features specially priced lunches, brunches, and dinners at restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston, Texas.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Same burglar using rock to target Katy's Asiatown businesses hits 4th night in a row
The burglar coming out in surveillance video is seen using a rock to break in through the windows in every instance.
Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houston
A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a tire shop in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road in northeast directly across from the Eastex Park & Ride. Houston firefighters did not have to travel far as this fire broke out in front of their fire station.
KENS 5
Young alligator spotted outside home in northeast Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young alligator is safe after making its way to the front door of a home in northeast Harris County. Precinct 4 says Friday night that deputies were responding to a home on London Tower Lane near Lake Houston, where a 3-foot alligator made its way to someone's home.
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restuarants to close its doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose/River Oaks area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT 2022; Country’s largest community-based sneaker event comes to NRG Center this weekend
HOUSTON – Calling all Sneakerheads!!. The largest Houston-area sneaker summit is coming to NRG Center this month, and you don’t want to miss it. H-town’s Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday, July 31. According to event details, the summit will give shoppers the chance to “witness...
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
antiMUSIC
Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts
(hennemusic) Aerosmith have launched their new 50th anniversary archival video series with footage from a pair of 1977 concerts in Houston, TX, which is now available to stream online. The first streaming event in the"50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults" limited-edition series captures the best songs from two nights...
Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch
No one was injured at the home and the alligator was safely wrangled before being set loose back into the wild by the deputies.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Some Houston residents skeptical of TxDOT plan to raise part of I-10
The $347 million proposed project aims to reduce flooding risks on part of the freeway by elevating it and installing a detention pond underneath. A proposed plan to elevate Interstate 10 in the Heights area has some nearby residents raising questions about how the project might increase traffic noise, decrease the amount of nearby green space and potentially exacerbate structural flooding.
'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston
HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas. Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in...
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Hold Bourbon & Bonfire Party Series at Houston Animal Protective Event: Report
Recently, it was announced that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is launching his Bourbon & Bonfire party series with the first event planned for this September in Houston, Texas. The event would be an after-party connected to PetSet’s annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée.”. This year, PetSet’s event is...
Comments / 0