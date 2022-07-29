6 hotels in Jourdanton: Best hotel deals for 2023

www.thingstodopost.org
Three kid-friendly Hill Country bars for parents to grab an ice cold pint
Need one more day trip before school starts? Check these places out
Here all the upcoming retail projects being developed in San Antonio
There's a lot of stores coming to San Antonio.
HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines
An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. The San Antonian has chosen to...
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
KSAT 12
Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing. Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
San Antonio-set 'Miss Congeniality' was mostly filmed in another Texas city
Two local landmarks are featured in the film.
Back to School Buying Guide: Here are some great ways that San Antonians can save
Classes will be back in session before you know it. These tips will help you get ready!. The first day of school is coming up soon, and inflation is already squeezing budgets. Here are some tips and tricks can help you get the most mileage out of your money... Chapter...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
KSAT 12
How thrifting can save San Antonio shoppers money on back-to-school items
SAN ANTONIO – High retail prices and inflation are forcing many parents to think of different ways to do their back-to-school shopping. One of those options could be visiting an area thrift store. Northside ISD teacher and mother Patricia Hernandez considers herself and avid thrift shopper. She spent part...
Application for COVID relief funds for small businesses begins Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Application for COVID relief funds for small business owners impacted by COVID begins Monday. These funds are available under the American Rescue Plan. The grants range from $15,000 to $35,000 to help businesses make up some of the losses they’ve suffered during the pandemic. The...
KTSA
Man who barricaded himself inside San Antonio car dealership in custody
A standoff between San Antonio police and a man with a gun inside a car dealership is now over. Employees at the dealership northwest of Loop 410 were evacuated around noon after a car was pulled over and man riding as a passenger took off and ran inside the building.
Tap Truck Hill Country now open in New Braunfels and more business news
The beverage catering service offers beer, wine, mixed drinks and nonalcoholic beverages directly to customers and is available for weddings, private parties, events, festivals and more. (Courtesy Tap Truck Hill Country) On July 1, Tap Truck Hill Country began operating in the New Braunfels area. The beverage catering service offers...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible
Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio facility, adding up to 350 jobs. Arrive Logistics has expanded in Texas with the opening of a 27,000-square-foot office in San Antonio that can accommodate up to 350 employees. The Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage and transportation management services provider said the new location is a...
Corporate landlord harassed San Antonio tenant using illegal tactics, report finds
Managers were told to replace her working A.C. with a broken one.
H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
