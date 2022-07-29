ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy, TX

CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

This Boutique Hotel Is a Meat Lover’s Dream

Fort Worth, Texas, gets its nickname Cowtown for the obvious reason: its long history with cowboys and cattle. Historically speaking, the city has been a hub of Texas Longhorn cattle trading and still champions its Western heritage. If you’re a meat lover, like myself, you’ll want to check in and never check out of Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel situated in the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The hotel is a nod to the OG drover, a name for a cowboy or cowgirl who transported cattle by foot.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital

For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crown Tacos brings authentic Mexican food to Keller

Crown Tacos opened in Keller on July 9. (Courtesy Crown Tacos) Crown Tacos held its grand opening July 9 at 801 S. Main St., Keller. The restaurant was opened by Crown Catering Texas. It will offer an array of dishes, including homemade dishes such as tortillas and salsas. Crown Tacos was “10 years in the making with authentic flavors straight from the heart of Mexico,” the restaurant said via a Facebook message. 817-739-7497. www.crowncateringtexas.com.
KELLER, TX
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
Maryland Daily Record

Dusty Hill Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Dusty Hill, born as Joseph Michael Hill, is a famous singer, songwriter, and musician. He is famous for being the secondary lead vocalist and the American Rock Group ZZ Top bassist. Dusty Hill is a jack of all trades who plays the bass guitar, sings backing and lead vocals. In 2004, the music legend received an induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an active member of the ZZ Top.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died

Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
point2homes.com

6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief Fillingham said the skydiver was taken to McKinney for medical attention in an unstable condition, where he...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
wetheitalians.com

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

For many, few things are as comforting as a bowl of pasta. With that in mind, we've put together a list of great Italian restaurants around Dallas. So, grab your bib and a carafe of chianti and enjoy. 400 Gradi. 2000 Ross Ave. (Downtown) Since opening his original location of...
DALLAS, TX
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

