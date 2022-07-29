The 10 best hotels in Laredo, United States

www.thingstodopost.org
‘Dire situation’: Drought threatens Texas border county’s lone water supply
The Rio Grande here is at its lowest level in decades and there isn't enough water to be drawn for the 15,000 border residents of rural Zapata County in deep South Texas who depend on it as their sole water source, Border Report has learned.
kgns.tv
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
pmq.com
550 Pizzeria’s Janet Duran Took a Leap of Faith—and Keeps Soaring
When the odds are against her, pizzaiola Janet Duran doesn’t stop believing—and keeps coming out on top as owner of 550 Pizzeria in Laredo, Texas. Duran says you have to “manifest your dreams” and tell yourself that it’s not a matter of if but when.
kgns.tv
Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow and the west advancing afternoon sea breeze Monday afternoon will bring a slim chance of a scattered shower Monday afternoon. The atmosphere will only be marginally moist, and lifted air will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds. Any showers that form should be scattered, and most places will stay dry. After Monday, shower chances should be gone, and afternoon temperatures will reach further above 100F.
Jim Hogg County community leaders aim to bring attention to a historic South Texas landmark
HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — There’s another South Texas historical hotspot that you may want to hit during your summer vacation. It sits in Hebbronville, Texas and stands as one of the tallest structures anywhere. We’re talking about the Scotus College that’s still run by Franciscan Friars. Some...
kgns.tv
Water infrastructure needs creates financial strain for city
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two major issues relating to the city’s water system is addressed by Mayor Pete Saenz. Saenz stated that over 20 percent of the city’s old water lines were replaced, which is costing millions of dollars. He indicated that the current water and sewer rate...
kgns.tv
Interim city manager shares final thoughts before departure
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo finds itself once again in a situation all too familiar, without a city manager. In June interim city manager, Keith Selman, cut short his contracted term of ten months citing personal reasons. Before leaving, he sat down with KGNS for a post-perspective...
MySanAntonio
'She was really panicking': Woman who saved life with Heimlich learned it weeks earlier
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Laredo woman who helped save a life last month with the Heimlich maneuver learned how to perform it just weeks prior to the incident. And she's asking for more of these trainings to be taken around the community to help individuals act quickly when necessary.
kgns.tv
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grant plans to help many Webb County residents with their water bills and reconnect water services. There are new funds available for Webb County residents to help pay for water bills. During the July 25th commissioners’ court meeting a grant was discussed to help community...
kgns.tv
Laredo ISD to distribute student schedules this week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, Laredo Independent School District began distributing schedules for the upcoming school year. High and middle school student schedules will be available for pick-up at their respective campuses. Schedule pick-up are as follows:. · Seniors Monday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and...
kgns.tv
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is killed in a tragic accident Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30pm when the driver of a 2004 Silverado pickup truck reportedly lost control while driving along Highway 359, causing it to roll over. The accident was so severe, several passengers inside were thrown from the vehicle.
kgns.tv
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hit and run at the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office suspect wanted. The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office the public help identify a man. According to a post on Facebook by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a subject in relation to a recent hit and run committed at the sheriff’s office.
kgns.tv
Laredo to hold Back-to-School Fun Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to get students in the back to school mood by hosting a family fun day!. Veterans and their families will be treated to a special event at Father McNaboe Park located at 201 Zebu Court. There will be school supplies,...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault. Juan Ortegon Zamarripa, 53, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address is the 3100 W. San Francisco.
foxsanantonio.com
Border patrol agents seize over $2,700,000 worth of drugs in Laredo
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo are keeping drugs out of the community. Agents seized multiple loads of hard narcotics worth over $2,700,000 in street value. Officers seized six packages of Methamphetamine on Tuesday that weighed around 95 pounds...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three teenagers are facing charges of deadly conduct with a weapon after a shooting that damaged a home and a business. The incident happened on July 11 when Laredo Police were called out to Guerrero and Pine Street at around 7 a.m. There was a shooting...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Police arrest a man for an incident involving a weapon. Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, police responded to a call at the 300 block of Lugo Avenue. Once officers got there a woman who was an alleged victim of domestic assault said...
