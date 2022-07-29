ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

The 10 best hotels in Laredo, United States

By Leida Jutras
 4 days ago
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow and the west advancing afternoon sea breeze Monday afternoon will bring a slim chance of a scattered shower Monday afternoon. The atmosphere will only be marginally moist, and lifted air will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds. Any showers that form should be scattered, and most places will stay dry. After Monday, shower chances should be gone, and afternoon temperatures will reach further above 100F.
Water infrastructure needs creates financial strain for city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two major issues relating to the city’s water system is addressed by Mayor Pete Saenz. Saenz stated that over 20 percent of the city’s old water lines were replaced, which is costing millions of dollars. He indicated that the current water and sewer rate...
Interim city manager shares final thoughts before departure

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo finds itself once again in a situation all too familiar, without a city manager. In June interim city manager, Keith Selman, cut short his contracted term of ten months citing personal reasons. Before leaving, he sat down with KGNS for a post-perspective...
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grant plans to help many Webb County residents with their water bills and reconnect water services. There are new funds available for Webb County residents to help pay for water bills. During the July 25th commissioners’ court meeting a grant was discussed to help community...
Laredo ISD to distribute student schedules this week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, Laredo Independent School District began distributing schedules for the upcoming school year. High and middle school student schedules will be available for pick-up at their respective campuses. Schedule pick-up are as follows:. · Seniors Monday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and...
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is killed in a tragic accident Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30pm when the driver of a 2004 Silverado pickup truck reportedly lost control while driving along Highway 359, causing it to roll over. The accident was so severe, several passengers inside were thrown from the vehicle.
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hit and run at the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office suspect wanted. The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office the public help identify a man. According to a post on Facebook by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a subject in relation to a recent hit and run committed at the sheriff’s office.
Laredo to hold Back-to-School Fun Day

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to get students in the back to school mood by hosting a family fun day!. Veterans and their families will be treated to a special event at Father McNaboe Park located at 201 Zebu Court. There will be school supplies,...
Man wanted for aggravated assault

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault. Juan Ortegon Zamarripa, 53, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address is the 3100 W. San Francisco.
Border patrol agents seize over $2,700,000 worth of drugs in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo are keeping drugs out of the community. Agents seized multiple loads of hard narcotics worth over $2,700,000 in street value. Officers seized six packages of Methamphetamine on Tuesday that weighed around 95 pounds...
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three teenagers are facing charges of deadly conduct with a weapon after a shooting that damaged a home and a business. The incident happened on July 11 when Laredo Police were called out to Guerrero and Pine Street at around 7 a.m. There was a shooting...
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Police arrest a man for an incident involving a weapon. Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, police responded to a call at the 300 block of Lugo Avenue. Once officers got there a woman who was an alleged victim of domestic assault said...
