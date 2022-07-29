The 10 best hotels in Laredo, United States

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow and the west advancing afternoon sea breeze Monday afternoon will bring a slim chance of a scattered shower Monday afternoon. The atmosphere will only be marginally moist, and lifted air will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds. Any showers that form should be scattered, and most places will stay dry. After Monday, shower chances should be gone, and afternoon temperatures will reach further above 100F.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO