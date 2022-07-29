Iowa man sentenced for selling drugs online

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who operated a farm supply company was sentenced for illegally distributing prescription drugs online.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Jon Stidham, 57, of McLelland was convicted of conspiracy to deliver, distribution of methyltestosterone through the internet without a valid prescription and without complying with federal and state licensing requirements, and one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud or mislead and commit mail fraud.

The release specified that methyltestosterone is a Schedule III controlled substance and Stidham admitted that to operating Kennel Supply, LLC. The company was stated to provide necessary items used for kennels and caring for farm animals at a brick-and-mortar location.

Kennel Supply sold items online including controlled substances and non-controlled drugs that required prescriptions to lawfully be sold to the user, according to the release.

“To protect the wellbeing of animals, the FDA regulates animal drugs as part of its mission to protect the public health,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles Grinstead of the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations in Kansas City, “This ensures that prescription animal drugs are lawfully distributed and dispensed pursuant to a valid prescription, among other requirements. We will continue to investigate and bring justice to those who attempt to evade the law.”

2015 through October 12, 2018, Stidham sold more than 300,000 doses of methyltestosterone with any valid prescriptions leading to a profit of $324,303. Within that time, he also illegally distributed more than 50 types of misbranded drugs without authorization, leading to profits of $203,207.

“The laws regarding the labeling and dispensing of controlled substances and prescription drugs exist to protect the health and safety of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Duax, “When those laws are violated, it endangers those who come into contact with the unprescribed or mislabeled substances. Accordingly, when individuals like Mr. Stidham try to profit by ignoring or violating controlled substance and prescription laws, they will be vigorously prosecuted, and the proceeds of their illegal activities will be seized.”

Stidham was sentenced to 15 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release following the prison term. The release stated that he also received a fine of $7,500 and was ordered to surrender $527,510 of the money he made from the illegal transactions.

Stidham had been released on bond that was previously set and he must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date that has yet to be determined.

