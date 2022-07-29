The best available hotels & places to stay near Lockhart

www.thingstodopost.org
Related
thingstodopost.org
Wimberley Hotels | Places to Stay in Wimberley
Discover the best hotels in Wimberley, Texas including Hotel Flora and Fauna, Blair House Inn, Hotel Flora and Fauna, Wimberley Inn, Cypress Creek Cottages, Square Inn, Creekhaven Inn & Spa, 7A Ranch, Mountain View Lodge, Collective Hill Country. 1. Hotel Flora and Fauna. 400 River Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676-5131. Excellent.
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
CBS Austin
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
matadornetwork.com
6 Vineyards And Wineries That Make Texas Hill Country A Must-Visit Wine Destination
When many wine drinkers think about top-quality American wine regions, an elite group of West Coast destinations come to mind, including the Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and the Central Coast in California, along with the Willamette Valley in Oregon and the Walla Walla Valley in Washington. But savvy American wine enthusiasts know that excellent grapes can be grown and excellent bottles can be produced throughout the United States, including the dry climate of the Southwest. One less-obvious American wine region that deserves serious appreciation is the Hill Country of Central Texas. Texas Hill Country wineries are the best place to learn all about what wine in Texas has to offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
Another One Bites the Dust, Texas Drive In Is Up For Sale
Always wanted to own a drive in? Here is your opportunity. I know everybody has been keeping an eye on that Mega Millions jackpot. Everyone always says, "What would you do if you win?" I think I would open a drive in movie theater. Gives me something to do with my free time and only 'work' the weekends. Plus, wouldn't need to worry about a slow week if I have millions in the bank.
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible
Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio facility, adding up to 350 jobs. Arrive Logistics has expanded in Texas with the opening of a 27,000-square-foot office in San Antonio that can accommodate up to 350 employees. The Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage and transportation management services provider said the new location is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Local organizations help University of Texas students move out
AUSTIN, Texas — Local organizations are helping University of Texas students limit their trash as they move out of their off-campus student apartments. The Austin resource recovery, UT office of sustainability, and the UT new student services off-campus initiative is hosting it's annual "Move out ATX event." Donation stations...
Countdown to KOKEFEST with Turnpike Troubadours, Robert Earl Keen, & More in Hutto, TX
Radio Texas, LIVE!'s Austin, TX radio home, KOKE-FM, is counting down the days to their Fifth Annual KOKEFEST, happening Friday and Saturday, August 5-6, 2022, at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek. Radio Texas, LIVE! has been proud to call KOKEFM our home for nearly a decade, and their proud KOKEFEST...
mycanyonlake.com
Body of Spring Branch Woman Who Disappeared July 19 Discovered Friday Near the RV Where She Lived
The stepmother of 45-year-old Shana Alison DiMambro, who disappeared from her RV home in Spring Branch July 19, today confirmed that a body discovered Friday in the 200 block of Mitchell Dr. is her stepdaughter’s. Vickie Dimambro said next-of-kin have been notified. DiMambro’s body was discovered just yards away...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
Crews battle brushfire in western Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to get a wildfire in Bastrop County under control on Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Margarita Dr., off State Highway 21 W.
Drought restrictions may soon worsen in the Hill Country
As drought conditions continue in Central Texas, water sources get drier and drier, and drought restrictions could continue to worsen.
Hutto enters Stage 3 water restrictions
The City of Hutto is moving to Stage 3 water restrictions starting Friday afternoon until further notice.
Comments / 0