MassWildlife Offering Five Free Learn to Fish Events in Western Massachusetts

Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)
Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
What Do You Do If You Find An Injured Bird In Massachusetts?
I'm writing this as more of a question for those who might have an answer, rather than as an informational article with answers. This is a situation I found myself in on Sunday at my home in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. One of my many hats is that of a musician. I...
Massachusetts Fisherman Catches a Baby Shark
Researchers have begun using technology to study sand sharks by monitoring their movements in and around Duxbury Bay. According to the Duxbury Beach Reservation, this beautiful type of shark has made a comeback in New England waters. Sand tiger sharks have made a comeback in New England in the last...
Grannies on a Road Trip: Duo charts journey to visit every community in Massachusetts
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of friends are proving that you are never too old for a road trip. Beth Sobiloff and Marcia Rothwell say they are on a journey to try and visit all 351 communities in Massachusetts. Dubbed “Two Grannies on the Road,” the project has hit at...
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
The Hunt for the Massachusetts “Wild Man”
Imagine you’ve just finished a fifteen-month bike tour. You’ve gone all around the world on two wheels, becoming the first woman to do so and thus earning yourself $10,000 in the process. You heard criticism—it was the 1890s, after all. Biking in pants, leaving your children behind, becoming a loud and assured self-promoter—you’re not exactly the model of womanhood. You even changed your name for promotional purposes, transforming from Annie Cohen Kopchovsky to Annie Londonderry. Cycling under your new surname was part of a deal with one of your sponsors, the Londonderry Lithia Spring Water Company, and you couldn’t pass it up.
Local family gathers for annual Christmas in July picnic
In today's world it is not always easy to get a large family together for an annual gathering. Even so, the Denoncourt family of Chicopee has been making it happen for more than half a century.
This Berkshire County Health Dept. is Offering a Valuable Service to Protect Kids
Before my daughter was born, my wife and I were getting all of our preparations in order for the big day at Berkshire Medical Center. One task that I took care of was making sure I had the car seat installed correctly. Seeing that I was about to become a new parent, I contacted the Pittsfield Police Department as they offer a service where an officer will go to your home and help you install your car set properly. I think this is a valuable service for parents as it gives you peace of mind that your little one is riding safely in your vehicle.
Two Pittsfield families to receive newly-built homes
Two families are being honored during a dedication ceremony hosted by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity.
Police receive increase in bear sighting reports
Police in Great Barrington are reminding residents to avoid conflicts with bears as the number of reports has increased.
Tips for watering gardens during a drought
People who plant and garden shouldn't worry about "water restrictions and drought conditions" endangering the flowers they've so carefully nurtured in their backyards.
Proposed Northampton dispensary eyes Florence location, seeking city’s 15th application for retail cannabis
A proposed Northampton dispensary will host a community meeting in August as it seeks to become the first cannabis retailer in the city’s Florence village. The family-run dispensary, “Euphorium,” hopes to secure Northampton’s 15th Host Community Agreement — permission from the city government to apply for a state dispensary license. But by law, its owners must first meet with local residents and discuss the possibility of the village’s first marijuana shop.
Holland’s Maine Attraction celebrates 10 years
HOLLAND – Holland’s Maine Attraction is celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year. Owner Jim Gagne opened the restaurant in 2013 after moving to the area from Maine. Gagne is from Old Orchard Beach and has been in the restaurant business since 1988. When in Maine, he worked at many beach-side restaurants serving breakfast, burgers, fries, sandwiches, seafood and more.
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
