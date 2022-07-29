7 hotels in Livingston: Best hotel deals for 2023

www.thingstodopost.org
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
Lake Conroe's Newest Vacation Attraction Opens This Weekend
Lake Conroe, Texas is a great vacation spot and now they have a pretty exciting new attraction coming to the area, the Jolly Pirate Ship.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials
HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
Click2Houston.com
Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break
HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT
531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old girl out of Liberty County arrested in Colorado
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man who is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl out of Liberty County. It began on July 7, 2022. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a girl had run away and was last seen on July 6, 2022 at her residence in the Tarkington area.
thevindicator.com
Kidnap victim returned, charges filed
On July 7, 2022 the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 15 year old juvenile runaway who was last seen at her residence in the Tarkington area on July 6, 2022. The Criminal Investigation Division was able to determine that the juvenile had met an adult male at an airport in Houston, TX and flew with him to the Denver, Colorado area. During the investigation the adult male was identified as David Robert Harry Price, date of birth 08/13/1997. Enough probable cause was developed and an arrest warrant was issued for David Price for the offense of Kidnapping.
mocomotive.com
More potential child victims sought after Jeffrey Hitchcock arrest
MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for more potential victims of accused child sex predator Jeffrey Hitchcock. Law enforcement officials arrested Hitchcock on July 28. Their investigation of Hitchcock, who’s from Magnolia, Texas allegedly revealed multiple offenses of continuous sexual assault of children.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing Juvenile - Elsa Montemayor
MAGNOLIA, TX -- Elsa was last seen at her home in the Grand Oaks Subdivision in Magnolia, TX on July 27, 2022. At that time, she was wearing red pajama pants and a gray t-shirt. If you know the whereabouts or have any information on Elsa, please contact the Montgomery...
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested
HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
Disturbing Serial Killer Who Buried ‘Kill Kits’ Was Caught in TX
One of the most disturbing serial killers from Alaska ended his killing streak right here in Lufkin, Texas. On February 2, 2012, a young woman went missing from her job at a popular coffee shop. After an employee went to open up the shop for the morning he noticed things were out of place and doors unlocked. He knew they had been robbed so he informed his boss.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION
12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BRUSH FIRE DESTROYS SPLENDORA HOME
Just after 2pm East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported mobile home fire in the 25700 block of Hill and Dale. Units arrived on the scene to find a large brush fire that had ignited the mobile home. The home was fully involved. Additional crews were called in from Porter and Plum Grove to battle both fires. The homeowner lost everything in the blaze which consumed just over an acre of land behind the home and also damaged the T-Mobile Tower fencing around the tower site. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating to determine the cause of the brush fire which ignited the home.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRUNK ON GOLF CART RUNS INTO POWER POLE
A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a Welfare Check on Cabango Dr in The Riverwalk neighborhood. Upon arrival, it was found that Robert Jackson Taylor, of 19331 Riverwalk in Porter, crashed his golf cart into a power pole and ejected him into the ditch. Taylor was arrested and charged with DWI.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MULTI-AGENCY PURSUIT ENDS IN CRASH
Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. THe driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Thumann, 45. of 3400 East T.C. Jester in Houston. Charges are pending as he was also intoxicated. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
