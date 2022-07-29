7 hotels in Livingston: Best hotel deals for 2023

Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. THe driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Thumann, 45. of 3400 East T.C. Jester in Houston. Charges are pending as he was also intoxicated. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO