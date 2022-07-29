ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TX

7 hotels in Livingston: Best hotel deals for 2023

By Randal Brittian
thingstodopost.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thingstodopost.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly

WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
WILLIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Livingston, TX
Click2Houston.com

Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break

HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT

531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#La Quinta Inn Suites#Choice Hotels#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#An Ihg Hotel Motel#Hampton Inn Livingston#Economy Inn#Tx 77351 9056#Whil
thevindicator.com

Kidnap victim returned, charges filed

On July 7, 2022 the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 15 year old juvenile runaway who was last seen at her residence in the Tarkington area on July 6, 2022. The Criminal Investigation Division was able to determine that the juvenile had met an adult male at an airport in Houston, TX and flew with him to the Denver, Colorado area. During the investigation the adult male was identified as David Robert Harry Price, date of birth 08/13/1997. Enough probable cause was developed and an arrest warrant was issued for David Price for the offense of Kidnapping.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

More potential child victims sought after Jeffrey Hitchcock arrest

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for more potential victims of accused child sex predator Jeffrey Hitchcock. Law enforcement officials arrested Hitchcock on July 28. Their investigation of Hitchcock, who’s from Magnolia, Texas allegedly revealed multiple offenses of continuous sexual assault of children.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KHOU

More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested

HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
Q92

Disturbing Serial Killer Who Buried ‘Kill Kits’ Was Caught in TX

One of the most disturbing serial killers from Alaska ended his killing streak right here in Lufkin, Texas. On February 2, 2012, a young woman went missing from her job at a popular coffee shop. After an employee went to open up the shop for the morning he noticed things were out of place and doors unlocked. He knew they had been robbed so he informed his boss.
LUFKIN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION

12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BRUSH FIRE DESTROYS SPLENDORA HOME

Just after 2pm East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported mobile home fire in the 25700 block of Hill and Dale. Units arrived on the scene to find a large brush fire that had ignited the mobile home. The home was fully involved. Additional crews were called in from Porter and Plum Grove to battle both fires. The homeowner lost everything in the blaze which consumed just over an acre of land behind the home and also damaged the T-Mobile Tower fencing around the tower site. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating to determine the cause of the brush fire which ignited the home.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRUNK ON GOLF CART RUNS INTO POWER POLE

A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a Welfare Check on Cabango Dr in The Riverwalk neighborhood. Upon arrival, it was found that Robert Jackson Taylor, of 19331 Riverwalk in Porter, crashed his golf cart into a power pole and ejected him into the ditch. Taylor was arrested and charged with DWI.
PORTER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MULTI-AGENCY PURSUIT ENDS IN CRASH

Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. THe driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Thumann, 45. of 3400 East T.C. Jester in Houston. Charges are pending as he was also intoxicated. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT IN PROGRESS

1020PM-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is in pursuit of a dually southbound I-69 approaching Humble. 1115pm UPDATE- VEHICLE CRASHED AT TIDWELL AND C.E. KING PARKWAY -SUSPECT ARRESTED.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy