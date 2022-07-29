B.L.A.C.K. Lawrence to celebrate 5-year anniversary as a collective

lawrencekstimes.com
kcparent.com
Date Night Ideas in KC
Do you and your sweetheart need some fresh ideas for date night? If so, maybe you are up for a little adventure. Or how about just some fun and games? Or even … a little romance? Read on for several ideas. ADVENTURE. Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Swope Park...
LJWORLD
Q&A: Melissa Etheridge talks about her latest album and coming home to Kansas ahead of upcoming Lawrence show
Grammy-winning musician Melissa Etheridge — with her distinctive voice and more than a dozen albums and decades of performing to back her up — will soon be coming to Lawrence. Etheridge will perform at Liberty Hall on Aug. 14 as part of the tour for her 2021 album...
New country music venue, dance hall opens in Overland Park
After the popular Kanza Hall closed during the pandemic, country music venue Guitars and Cadillacs is now taking its place in Overland Park.
WIBW
New fitness center fosters pride in Perry community
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The goal of a healthier community is a step closer for the Jefferson Co. town of Perry. Blue and White Fitness Center held a grand opening celebration Saturday. The gym is located just off Hwy. 24 at 603 Cedar St. It offers weight and cardio equipment. They also hosted community fitness events leading up to their official opening.
Legends Outlet hosts back-to-school party
Back to school: Legends Outlet in Kansas City, Kansas hosts back-to-school shopping and party Saturday July 30
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: Fun and games at the 2022 Douglas County Fair
Crowds flocked to the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Friday for the carnival, the demolition derby and other county fair staples. The fair will wrap up with a full day of events on Saturday, including the popular Bull Bash at 7:30 p.m. For a full schedule of events, go to dgcountyfair.com.
kcur.org
These two tortoises are Brookside's most popular reptilian residents
Brookside is known for lots of things, like cool cafes, great restaurants and unique shops. But these days it’s the tortoises at 63rd and Oak that get a lot of attention. Bill Kalahurka is the owner of two African spurred tortoises, named Tyrion and Tywin. The African spurred is...
martincitytelegraph.com
Providence Pizza is an unmatched pizza experience
Do you like your pizza baked New York, Sicilian or Detroit-style? There’s no need to choose at Providence Pizza in Grandview, where diners can sample a variety one slice at a time throughout the day. Standard toppings are offered plus housemade meatballs, Castelvetrano olives and Sweety Drop peppers, sometimes...
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence mother reflects on joy in choice to end a pregnancy to center her daughter and herself
Before she got an abortion last year, Bulaong Ramiz said she never saw herself as someone who would do so. But when the time came, she chose herself and her daughter, who she needed to focus on. Now, she said she supports the right to choose more passionately than ever...
WIBW
Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
Dog Swims are coming to these Topeka pools
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For two days next month, you’ll have the option to take your four-legged friend to a local pool for some aquatic fun. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the “Dog Swims” are now set. One will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 11 at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center while the […]
point2homes.com
4900 N Sycamore Dr Kansas City, MO 64119
lawrencekstimes.com
Ami Helmer: I was trained my entire life to end Roe (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Friday, June 24...
August packed with concerts for everyone in Kansas City area
Dozens of concerts are scheduled in August in the Kansas City area, and no matter your taste in music, there's likely something for you.
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Inside Look at the Walmart Fulfillment Center
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest Walmart Fulfillment Center in Kansas celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting today. The new facility employs nearly 400 people, which surpasses the original goal of 300. Associates take orders from Walmart’s website, where the items are then picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. Debbie Parkhill, the […]
Union Station to display new lighting technology Saturday night
New lighting technology will be on display on Saturday night at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Kansas City, MO — 40 Top Places!
Kansas City is a bustling metropolis in the western region of the Show-Me State of Missouri. It offers the perfect backdrop for a fantastic gastronomic adventure as you explore its many superb breakfast joints. Start the day on the sweeter side by dining at places boasting topping-loaded waffles, buttermilk pancakes,...
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
