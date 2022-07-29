Police, crisis workers foil 'mass murder' plot at Pennsylvania truck stop, court docs say

cbsaustin.com
Related
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
WFMJ.com
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
WFMJ.com
Man convicted in plot to kill Hermitage doctor facing 13 charges in police shooting
A man convicted in the murder-for-hire case of a Mercer County doctor is back behind bars accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State Police officer. Damian Bradford,41, of Pittsburgh was arrested after allegedly shooting a trooper in the leg during a struggle at a convenience store in Aliquippa. Bradford faces 13...
explore venango
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man hit by car, killed while changing tire on side of Mercer County interstate
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he was hit by a car while changing his tire on a Mercer County interstate. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daniel Lee Leinen was outside of his car changing the driver’s side back tire when he was struck by another car along I-80 around 4:44 a.m. Sunday.
‘Shoot me’ Man tasered by police after pointing gun at neighbor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor and almost hitting a woman and her daughter with his four-wheeler. Adam George, 59, was arraigned Thursday morning and placed in Blair County Prison on $300,000 bail. George was arrested on Wednesday, […]
WJAC TV
Blair County emergency responders learn anti-active shooter tactics
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — With tactics and response over school shootings under the microscope, police, EMS, and firefighters in Blair County practiced a relatively new concept they hope they never have to use for real. The eight-county South-Central Mountains Regional Task Force on Saturday held training for EMS, police, and firefighters on how to carry out that concept.
Missing Philipsburg man located and safe, officials say
Police said the missing man was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street late Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Two Area Residents Face Charges for Putting Trash in Victim’s Dumpster
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly putting trash in a victim’s dumpster without permission. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jennifer Ashley Free, of Greenville, and 34-year-old Andrew Brooks Carner, of Sandy Lake, on Thursday, July 28, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
explore venango
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Allegedly Points Gun at Victims During Road Rage Incident
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly pointing a gun at two victims during a road rage incident on State Route 219 in Washington Township. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Scott Alan Hall, of DuBois,...
WJAC TV
Fired State College Police Officer now in Johnstown, target of federal civil lawsuit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A police officer fired from the State College Police Department two years ago is now working for the Johnstown Police Department. Now, he's at the center of a $1.2 million federal lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a man during a traffic stop in Johnstown. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PSP IDs victim hit by semi while changing tire on I-80
511PA Statewide posted an alert to their Twitter around 5:15 a.m.
butlerradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash
A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mass crash in Allegheny Township during charity motorcycle ride injures 8; 4 airlifted for treatment
Allegheny Township Police are investigating a mass motorcycle crash that resulted in four serious injuries Saturday afternoon. Participants in the 11th annual Riding For The Cure, an event designed to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and related patient care, were making their way from the 11th Frame Bar & Grille outside of Butler in a large loop to The Beer Garden along Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road) in Petrolia, north of Butler, when someone lost control of their bike coming around a bend along White Cloud Road.
WFMJ.com
Man changing tire struck, killed on I-80 in Mercer County
One person has been killed at a crash on I-80 Westbound in Mercer County early Sunday. According to PennDOT, I-80 WB was closed between the Barkeyville/Franklin Oil City interchange and the Grove City/Sandy Lake Intersection. A call went out to First Responders in Pine Township at around 4:45 am when...
Tyrone man charged for leaving kitten on street
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A porch camera that recorded a man dropping a kitten out of his truck onto a street in Tyrone has led to multiple charges. Russell Walk Jr., 42, of Tyrone was caught on camera when he stopped his silver Ford Raptor pickup on the 1300 block of Blair Avenue and dropped […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Redbank Valley School Board Member Found Guilty of Criminal Mischief
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Redbank Valley School Board member was found guilty on Wednesday of criminal mischief for reportedly damaging a man’s four-wheeler. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on June 9, 2022, filed the following summary charge against 57-year-old Dee Monroe Bell, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Man Transports AR 15, 9mm to Truck Stop in Brookville in Attempt to Commit Mass Murder
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Punxsutawney man reportedly took an AR 15 pistol and a 9mm handgun to a truck stop in Brookville in an attempt to commit mass murder. Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 30-year-old Christopher...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Mother Accused of Abusing Infant Held for Court; Charges Against Father Dropped
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Aggravated assault, child endangerment, and related charges against a Franklin woman were held for court on Thursday stemming from a case in which multiple physical injuries to her three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at a Pittsburgh area hospital. Charges against the child’s father were dropped.
Comments / 0