The best available hotels & places to stay near Huntsville

www.thingstodopost.org
Related
KVUE
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Lake Conroe's Newest Vacation Attraction Opens This Weekend
Lake Conroe, Texas is a great vacation spot and now they have a pretty exciting new attraction coming to the area, the Jolly Pirate Ship.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT
531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
KBTX.com
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found. According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials
HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
East Texas News
Arrest made in 2005 double homicide
AUSTIN — The arrest of 41-year-old Freeport woman put to rest a double murder case committed in Cleveland in 2005. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine was arrested on July 8 at the parole office in Angleton by Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department. She was charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION
12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MULTI-AGENCY PURSUIT ENDS IN CRASH
Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. THe driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Thumann, 45. of 3400 East T.C. Jester in Houston. Charges are pending as he was also intoxicated. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 7/29/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-29-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-27-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
dallasexpress.com
Missing Child Found Dead in Washing Machine
A 7-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, who was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday was found dead in the family’s washing machine almost two hours later. Former foster child Troy Khoeler was adopted in 2019. The family noticed he was missing around 4 a.m. Police responded to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRUNK ON GOLF CART RUNS INTO POWER POLE
A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a Welfare Check on Cabango Dr in The Riverwalk neighborhood. Upon arrival, it was found that Robert Jackson Taylor, of 19331 Riverwalk in Porter, crashed his golf cart into a power pole and ejected him into the ditch. Taylor was arrested and charged with DWI.
messenger-news.com
HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER
PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
This Man Lost More Than 200 Lbs. After He Realized He Couldn't Fit in the Car He Spent Months Restoring
Colton Lowe had an epiphany last year: his body was holding him back. Lowe, 23, suspected that his weight was getting dangerously high and that his health may be in jeopardy, but he wasn't too concerned. Then in January 2021, he turned the ignition of his newly refurbished Ford Mustang and realized one simple truth. He was too big to safely drive the car.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
INTOXICATED DRIVER BOOKED INTO THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL AFTER 40-MILE PURSUIT AND CRASH
Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. The driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Bruce Thumann, 45. of 5906 Shadow Creek in Baytown. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City. He bonded out of the Montgomery County Jail Saturday evening. His bonds were set at $600 for the DWI, $3,000 for the evading arrest, and $750 for the unlawful carrying of a weapon. His troubles may have just started as his insurance will most likely cover the damage the crash caused to the other property, however, most insurance companies had written in their policy that they do not cover crashes where a felony is involved. Whether your car insurance company will pay for a car totaled in a driving under the influence (DUI) accident rests on the wording of your policy agreement. In some situations, the insurer will deny coverage because you were partaking in illegal activity.
Comments / 0