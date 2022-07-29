The 6 best hotels in Lamesa, United States

www.thingstodopost.org
LFR responds to gas leak in South Lubbock near H-E-B
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue near H-E-B. Authorities checked the gas levels in homes on an individual basis. The line was cut by a third party at 3:08 p.m., according to the LFR. Fire officials say...
1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic accident late Thursday night in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place just after 9 p.m. on the overpass in the 3800 block of Northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road and Parkway Drive [...]
Fatal crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Midland County Saturday night. According to DPS reports, Diana Markham was traveling westbound on West County Road 127 when she veered off the roadway to the right. Markham then overcorrected to the left sending her GMC Canyon into a skid. She then struck a telephone pole and fence. Markham was ejected from the vehicle.
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. A hot, dry day. High of 99°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH. A warm, dry night. Low of 76°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another hot day, a few storms possible west of the NM...
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash
KING COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 71-year-old woman from Lubbock was killed in a crash Sunday evening just East of Guthrie on Hwy. 62. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Vicki Rutledge Helton was driving westbound on US Hwy. 82 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed the shoulder onto the grass area and rolled. It happened around 6 p.m.
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
Monday morning top stories: 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock Saturday night. Police say the suspects backed into a patrol car, led officers on a chase and crashed into a tree near 40th and Akron. Police are still investigating the incident. Details here: Robbery and...
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Lubbock woman dies after King County crash
KING COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock woman died in a crash in King County on Sunday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. on US Highway 82, around six miles east of Guthrie. Vicki Rutledge Helton, 71, was westbound in an SUV when the vehicle drifted […]
Midlander dies in hit and run crash
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit and run crash in Reeves County. 31-year-old Jonathan Robert Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 1:00 a.m. on July 31, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash in the intersection of US 285 and County […]
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
‘Team Luke,’ Last Thursday marked 7-year anniversary of golf cart accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — On July 28, 2015, the parents of then 9-year-old Luke Siegel received a call that marked a day the family would never forget. It was also a day that impacted an entire community. Tim Siegel, Luke’s father, took to Facebook in remembrance of his son and the trial he faced. “I want […]
What is ‘xeriscaping’? Growing trend could save time, water and money
A landscaping style designed to save time and money continues to gain popularity in hot, dry climates.
Legendary Rock Band Chicago Sets Tour Date at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
The iconic Chicago will return to the Hub City for a can't-miss concert. Chicago will play the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. They'll also play the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas on November 1st, 2022.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.28 billion, does Lubbock stand a chance?
LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing had a prize of $1.28 billion. It’s the third largest jackpot ever, but West Texas might have the upper hand. Texas Lottery said in 2022, five Texans have won secondary prizes so far. That’s a prize that isn’t the jackpot but does come in at more than […]
1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash on South Loop 289. The crash occurred near the Brownfield exit where S Loop 289 turns into Spur 327. The westbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Spur 327 have been shut down until police can clear...
