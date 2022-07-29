ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamesa, TX

The 6 best hotels in Lamesa, United States

By Major Galusha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KCBD

LFR responds to gas leak in South Lubbock near H-E-B

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue near H-E-B. Authorities checked the gas levels in homes on an individual basis. The line was cut by a third party at 3:08 p.m., according to the LFR. Fire officials say...
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic accident late Thursday night in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place just after 9 p.m. on the overpass in the 3800 block of Northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road and Parkway Drive [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Midland County Saturday night. According to DPS reports, Diana Markham was traveling westbound on West County Road 127 when she veered off the roadway to the right. Markham then overcorrected to the left sending her GMC Canyon into a skid. She then struck a telephone pole and fence. Markham was ejected from the vehicle.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 1st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. A hot, dry day. High of 99°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH. A warm, dry night. Low of 76°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another hot day, a few storms possible west of the NM...
LUBBOCK, TX
Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash

KING COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 71-year-old woman from Lubbock was killed in a crash Sunday evening just East of Guthrie on Hwy. 62. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Vicki Rutledge Helton was driving westbound on US Hwy. 82 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed the shoulder onto the grass area and rolled. It happened around 6 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hot temperatures continue into August

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander dies in hit and run crash

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit and run crash in Reeves County. 31-year-old Jonathan Robert Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 1:00 a.m. on July 31, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash in the intersection of US 285 and County […]
REEVES COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money

There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash on South Loop 289. The crash occurred near the Brownfield exit where S Loop 289 turns into Spur 327. The westbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Spur 327 have been shut down until police can clear...
LUBBOCK, TX

