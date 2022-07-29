The 7 best hotels in Lindale, United States

www.thingstodopost.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler Texas
Related
If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property
While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has a noteworthy mission: to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society. They’ve become regular guests on KETK’s East Texas Live, bringing homeless dogs and cats who could use a little time in the spotlight to help them find their forever home.
Injuries reported after a traffic collision in Longview (Longview, TX)
Injuries reported after a traffic collision in Longview (Longview, TX)Nationwide Report. A crash at a busy intersection in Longview led to injuries. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at the intersection of W. Loop 281 and Judson Road [...]
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Texas deputy killed by drunken driver in last day of training, sheriff says
TYLER – An East Texas deputy was hit and killed by a drunken driver during a traffic stop on his last day of training, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Larry Smith said Lorenzo Bustos, 29, and his training partner, Michael Skinner, 39, were working on a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in Tyler.
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
KLTV
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Henderson councilman remembers friend Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the tragic death of an East Texas sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, friends are remembering the person they call a good hearted, caring man. Two Smith County deputies were on a traffic stop on State Highway 155 when a car slammed into the back of their unit. One deputy in the unit was treated and released from a hospital, but 29-year-old deputy Lorenzo Bustos was behind the unit and hit by the car.
Trading Post for August 1, 2022
Lots of big Yellow squash $1 each; green bell peppers 2/$1; a few zucchini and hot peppers available; frozen blueberries $5/lb or end-of-season You-pick $3/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Also have a tub of white-lavender violets $2. Please call 903-945-2986 for details.
WFAA
Trailer driver still wanted after sparking North Texas fire
A grass fire in Kaufman County was sparked by a trailer that caught fire. The driver kept going.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Aiming to reduce the population of unwanted dogs and cats while reducing animal cruelty is only part of what APET is about. APET, or Animal Preservation of East Texas, hopes to accomplish their goals through spay/neuter initiatives and education. They recognize the importance of education and public outreach “to foster a sentiment of compassionate, responsible pet ownership.”
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
redriverradio.org
Beto O'Rourke Swings Through East Texas For Town Hall Meetings
BETO IN EAST TEXAS - Texas gubernatorial candidate Democrat Beto O’Rourke has been on the road appearing in town halls across Texas ahead of the November 8th election. Polls show he trails behind Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. The past weekend O’Rourke made a number of visits in East Texas. His talking points to enthusiastic crowds focused on Abortion laws, Healthcare, teacher pay, and gun laws, and economic development in rural Texas Counties. O’Rourke appealed to his supporters to do what they can to get more people to vote citing Gregg County's history of low voter turnout.
Funeral arrangements for Smith County Deputy Bustos announced
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The funeral will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy in Tyler. Bustos died early Friday morning during a traffic stop […]
KLTV
Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in Harrison County had officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville Friday afternoon. As of 7:30 p.m., I-20 has reopened to traffic. Heather Deaton, the public information officer for the Atlanta district of TxDOT said westbound traffic is being diverted onto...
Comments / 0