6 hotels in Ingleside: Best hotel deals for 2023

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
mysoutex.com
City works to keep TTHM compliance
The situation regarding Beeville’s water has been talked about both online and during City Council meetings for many years. While each quarterly report shows a decrease in total trihalomethanes (TTHMs), some still wonder why Beeville has had a continued issue with TTHMs, why other cities who use Lake Corpus Christi as a water source do not have the same issues and what is being done to bring the TTHMs count well below its limit?
Mary Rhodes Pipeline came to city's rescue in the 1990s
“Everyone was concerned we would soon run out of water if something wasn’t done just as fast as humanly possible,” said former Port of Corpus Christi Director of Engineering Services Frank Brogan.
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
Homebuilding, landscaping could be impacted if drought restrictions continue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi. The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.
Large tiger shark caught on North Padre Island
Man fights large tiger shark for 2 hours to bring it to shore. He estimates the beast was 11 feet long. The shark was released back into the wild.
Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night. Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.
KIII TV3
Monday Forecast: Hot with isolated showers in Corpus Christi
We'll start off the month of August hot. Better rain chances into next weekend. The extended forecast keeps our highs near-normal.
DROUGHT UPDATE: A closer look at the Choke Canyon/Lake Corpus Christi Watershed 2011 vs 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend and Texas are in a drought the likes of which have not been seen since 2011. 2011 was a year that saw Corpus Christi receive the 3rd least amount of rain on record at 12.06" for the entire year. By late July 2011, the drought was very bad across all of Texas with over 90% of the state in extreme drought and only 7.52" of rain in Corpus Christi through August 1 (5.96" at Choke Canyon).
Nearly 300 tickets issued for violating water restrictions in Corpus Christi this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of Corpus Christi residents have received citations this week for violating water restrictions, according to city leaders. 292 citations have been issued between Monday, July 25 until noon on Friday, officials with the water, the water utilities office told 3NEWS. 311, the city's new...
Local woman having issues with home warranty company
A local woman hired a home warranty company to make repairs to her home, but they have never sent someone to diagnose and make the repairs.
Harbor Bridge developer still not commenting on TxDOT order to halt construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday marks exactly two weeks since the Texas Department of Transportation halted construction on the main cable-stayed portion of the new Harbor Bridge due to "overall concerns" with the design. 3NEWS still has not heard from the developer of the $900 million project, Flatiron/Dragados. Flatiron/Dragados...
Former colleagues reflect on Loyd Neal's legacy
Neal has had a hand in shaping how you see Corpus Christi today. The people that were a part of that success are reflecting on their time with him.
Falling trees cause concern in Morningside Neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in one Corpus Christi neighborhood off Sante Fe Street and Camellia Drive have found themselves facing an interesting issue and it has to do with the type of trees they have. Those massive trees are starting to crack and crash down causing a big...
Water enforcement team works to help city survive current drought
If someone is caught watering on a different day, they’ll receive a citation that could cost the person violating the water restrictions up to $500 fine.
Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.
KIII TV3
Longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal passes away, county judge says
Neal was Mayor of Corpus Christi from 1997-2005. He was then Nueces County Judge from 2006-2018.
Former Mayor and County Judge, Loyd Neal dies 85
Neal was proactive in the community and devoted his time to various organizations in the city of Corpus Christi.
Aggravated kidnapping suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Ingleside
The driver, who was later identified as Joseph Torres, continued to flee from the officer in his Ford Mustang and began shooting at the officer.
Here's a first look at the newly renovated ECDC campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Early Childhood Development Center received some new visual updates to their campus. The campus once housed pre-K through fifth grade. It was back in February when administrators with the Corpus Christi Independent School District decided to change the center to pre-K only. The reason...
