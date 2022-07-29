ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

6 hotels in Ingleside: Best hotel deals for 2023

By Velvet Champine
thingstodopost.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thingstodopost.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
mysoutex.com

City works to keep TTHM compliance

The situation regarding Beeville’s water has been talked about both online and during City Council meetings for many years. While each quarterly report shows a decrease in total trihalomethanes (TTHMs), some still wonder why Beeville has had a continued issue with TTHMs, why other cities who use Lake Corpus Christi as a water source do not have the same issues and what is being done to bring the TTHMs count well below its limit?
BEEVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Port Aransas, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Ingleside, TX
KIII 3News

Homebuilding, landscaping could be impacted if drought restrictions continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi. The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night. Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.
GREGORY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hotels#Fitness#Sleep Inn#Good Food#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tx#2810 State Highway 361
KIII 3News

DROUGHT UPDATE: A closer look at the Choke Canyon/Lake Corpus Christi Watershed 2011 vs 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend and Texas are in a drought the likes of which have not been seen since 2011. 2011 was a year that saw Corpus Christi receive the 3rd least amount of rain on record at 12.06" for the entire year. By late July 2011, the drought was very bad across all of Texas with over 90% of the state in extreme drought and only 7.52" of rain in Corpus Christi through August 1 (5.96" at Choke Canyon).
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Travel
KIII 3News

Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Here's a first look at the newly renovated ECDC campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Early Childhood Development Center received some new visual updates to their campus. The campus once housed pre-K through fifth grade. It was back in February when administrators with the Corpus Christi Independent School District decided to change the center to pre-K only. The reason...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy