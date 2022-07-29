‘The Sandman’ Cast and Showrunner Reveal Which Episode They’re Most Excited For People to Watch

collider.com
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Gamespot
She-Hulk Comic-Con Trailer Is Filled With D-List Weirdos, And Daredevil
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek 4 release date, cast, plot and more
What is the Star Trek 4 release date? It’s been six years since the crew of the USS Enterprise last boldly went where no one has gone before in Star Trek: Beyond. Since then, there have been several attempts to revive the rebooted Star Trek, but none of them have ever gotten off the ground until now.
AMC's Interview With the Vampire Series Gets October Premiere Date — Watch First Full-Length Trailer
Three iconic bloodsuckers are born anew in the just-released trailer for AMC’s adaptation of Interview With the Vampire. Revealed Friday during the series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer offers fans their first taste of Lestat, Louis, Claudia and more of Anne Rice’s beloved characters in action. We also learned that the series will debut on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c. The first two episodes will be available to stream on AMC+ that same night.
Complex
Watch the Trailer for Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ Starring Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, and More
Andor, the Star Wars prequel series to 2016’s Rogue One, just dropped a new trailer. The series will star Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Forest Whitaker will also be reprising his role of Saw Gerrera in the new show.
Collider
'American Horror Stories' Works Best When Using Legacy Characters in Small Doses
American Horror Story is no stranger to featuring recurring characters. Asylum's Sister Mary Eunice (Lily Rabe) makes a cameo appearance in Freak Show, while Murder House's Billie Dean Howard (Sarah Paulson) pops up again in Hotel — not to mention that Apocalypse is a direct continuation of the witches' story from Coven. After 10 seasons, the FX show hasn't been shy in displaying the connective tissue that binds each season's plot and characters together, and the same can be said of its spinoff series, American Horror Stories.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Spinoffs
The Walking Dead, as we know it, is coming to an end. The sad news was announced in September 2020, but we still have eight episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 to air (beginning October 2 at 9 p.m. on AMC). Thankfully, the franchise is more alive than ever,...
Collider
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
Collider
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
Collider
‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Wraps Filming in Vancouver
Yes! Schmigadoon has wrapped filming for the second season of the hilarious musical comedy series, and it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ upon its release. The show is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio with Paul announcing a wrap on season two filming on Twitter. The duo created an exciting fusion of musical theater fun and original songs, written by Paul, that have gone on to amaze audiences since the show’s release last year.
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
tvinsider.com
‘Max Headroom’ Reboot in Development at AMC, Matt Frewer Set to Reprise Role
The 1980s pop culture phenomenon Max Headroom is getting a reboot at AMC. Original star Matt Frewer will reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality, with Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell serving as writer and showrunner. The reboot will be produced by Elijah...
Marvel releases first 'Black Panther 2' trailer, reveals two 'Avengers' movies at Comic-Con
Marvel released the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed two new 'Avengers' movies for 2025.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ star teases how closely the show follows the comics
Taking on Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is not your typical run-of-the-mill acting job, since most of the characters are a literal embodiment of primordial elements and concepts. Yet, according to Mason Alexander Park — who’ll be portraying one of the Endless — the new Netflix adaptation has managed to remain eerily faithful to the comics.
‘Andor’ Trailer Shows Cassian Going Undercover With the Empire in Disney+ Prequel Series (Video)
Cassian Andor is going undercover with the Empire in the new trailer for Disney+ series “Andor,” which dropped Monday morning. The 12-episode series, from Lucasfilm, is set before the events of the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”. Here’s a logline for the series: The...
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
‘Andor’ New Trailer Teases Returning ‘Star Wars’ Characters, Tons of Action and Release Date
Click here to read the full article. The new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor” has been released, and it’s an action-packed look at the Disney+ show. The trailer also announced the Sept. 21 release date of the three-episode premiere. The new series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One.” Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star, and Forest Whitaker reprises his role of Saw Gerrera. Luna is executive producing the series, which was created by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, who...
Dylan O'Brien Addresses Lingering Rumors That He'll Appear In The Teen Wolf Revival Movie
Dylan O'Brien is addressing rumors that he'll appear in the upcoming Teen Wolf revival movie on Paramount+.
wegotthiscovered.com
Can’t wait for ‘The Sandman’? Here are some other Neil Gaiman comics to enjoy
Neil Gaiman is perhaps best known for his Eisner Award-winning graphic novel The Sandman, but that’s really only scratching the surface of the writer’s legacy in comic books. Gaiman’s comic book work is extensive and highly revered for its imaginative and well-crafted plots. His blend of fantasy and...
