2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Pricing Undercuts Porsche 911 Competition

Top Speed
2023 Honda Civic Type R: The Last Ultimate Hot Hatch - gallery
Honda is hinting at more power than the outgoing model, which packs 306 hp and 295 lb-ft It's still the only option and comes with automatic rev-matching. The 2023 Civic Type-R is lower and wider than the outgoing model and its body generates more downforce while reducing drag. New rear...
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
MotorAuthority
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
Only 5 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupes Are Believed to Exist. Now One Is Up for Grabs.
Click here to read the full article. Back in the days of Miami Vice-era excess, life occasionally imitated art. Consider the case of one enthusiast who tracked down a Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe he just had to have. After acquiring the rare-as-hen’s-teeth two-door from Andy Cohen of Beverly Hills Motoring, he embarked on a road trip to Las Vegas and promptly got stopped for speeding—no surprise, given the coupe’s autobahn-burning 6.0-liter V-8. In any other decade, a speeding violation might have been the end of the story. But in the spirit of the sordid ‘80s, illicit substances were discovered during...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe Is Core BMW
BMW has built all kinds of things. On the 106-year-old Bavarian company's résumé are Fokker biplane engines, a Formula 1 race team, a three-wheel microcar, and kitchen cookware. Despite that vast experience, and today's push toward electrification, the 4-series Gran Coupe is an example of what BMW does best. What you see here is a sleek sedan with a silky inline-six that burns premium gas—a core vehicle that BMW has built for decades.
motor1.com
Mercedes V-Class with 585-bhp V8 from AMG GT R pushed hard at the ‘Ring
Of all the wild contraptions Mercedes has built over the years, the R63 AMG is among the most bizarre. Somehow, a V8-powered MPV received the stamp of approval from the higher-ups, thus paving the way for a people-mover that was able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds and top out at 171 mph (275 km/h). The R-Class was phased out five years ago, and while it was superseded by the V-Class, the biggest engine available is a V6 diesel.
MotorTrend Magazine
V-8-Powered Datsun 510 Combines Show Car Shine With a Racecar Heart
If you're a purist, you're likely not going to be on board with this 1970 Datsun 510 one bit. If you're a fan of builds that push boundaries and you embrace the idea of something that does away with traditional standards in search of good times behind the wheel, then Marco Regalado's LS-powered five and dime is just your style.
Bugatti’s Quad-Turbo W16 Engine Will Go Out on a High Note
It's one of the last large-displacement internal combustion engines in history.
Top Speed
Ferrari’s 296 GT3 is an Epic V6 Race Car Aimed at the heart of Lamborghini and BMW
Almost one year after Ferrari unveiled the 296 GTB, the Italian company is now presenting the 296 GT3 - a race car that will replace the very successful 488 GT3. With the new model, Ferrari hopes to continue a tradition started back in 1949 when the 166 MM triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The model will begin its racing career starting in 2023 when it will have to face fierce competition.
CNET
Maverick Tremor Embiggens Ford's Smallest Truck
One good options package deserves another, and with the F-Series Tremor and Ranger Tremor impressing us, why not complete the Tremor truck trifecta and bring it to the Maverick, too? That's exactly what Ford is announcing: The Tremor Off-Road Package is now available for the Maverick, boosting its rock-crawling and mud-churning chops with a number of suspension, drivetrain and even software updates.
Road & Track
Corvette Prototype Burns to the Ground in Spain
GM's next C8 Corvette iteration is an important one. The car expected to be called E-Ray should feature electric assistance on the front wheels while a traditional mid-ship V-8 continues powering the rear wheels, a formula that has become tried-and-true for mid-engined supercars adding electrification. These cars have been testing since at least GM's first announcement of an upcoming hybrid in April of 2022, although prototypes that may have been E-Rays had been spotted during the development of the upcoming Z06 as well. Generally, that testing appeared to be going well. That did not appear to be the case in Spain earlier this week.
MotorAuthority
Here's how the 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 are made
The redesigned 2023 BMW 7-Series and its electric i7 sibling have started production, so BMW released a video showing how these flagship luxury sedans are made. The roughly 10-minute video is divided into three parts, showing the 7-Series/i7 body shop assembly line, at BMW's Dingolfing, Germany, factory, as well as finished cars driving themselves off the assembly line.
insideevs.com
Proposed US EV Tax Credit Will Make Tesla Semi Super Cheap
Just yesterday, we learned that there's a newly proposed US federal EV tax credit that could be signed into law soon. While the potential bill has all sorts of details related to consumer EVs, there's also a credit for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. If the new credit becomes law, the upcoming Tesla Semi will be much cheaper.
CNBC
Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans
Analysts have questioned whether Ford's plan to profitably build 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026 is realistic, given tight supplies of batteries and skyrocketing mineral prices. CEO Jim Farley dropped some hints about Ford's plan to meet its goals during Ford's earnings call this past week. Electric vehicle batteries...
Max Verstappen Wins F1 Hungarian GP as Mistakes Plague Ferrari
Once again, Ferrari's tire mismanagement cost Leclerc a potential podium finish.
Tesla's Biggest Challenge Isn't Building More Cars
Tesla is no longer a start-up, and that could be a problem if a recession is heading our way.
F1 News: Ferrari Lashes Out At Mercedes – “Our Rivals Should Behave The Same”
A rule change is coming to the 2023 season of F1 as Mercedes have done their best to combat the porpoising issues they’ve been having this season. Now, it’s looking as though new floors will be coming to the sport thanks to complaints from the team. Ferrari has...
