Wayne County, OH

Brunswick resident killed in Wayne County collision with pickup truck

 2 days ago
www.wkyc.com

cleveland19.com

1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. July 31 on SR 172 in Perry Township, according to a department press release. The 79-year-old man, traveling...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

One Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash in Wayne County

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Wayne County on Friday afternoon. The crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of Easton Road and Friendsville Road in Canaan Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 49-year old Brunswick woman failed to yield at a stop...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter

On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WSMV

76-year-old Ohio woman killed on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Ohio woman was killed in a crash on I-65 near Madison Friday afternoon. Metro Nashville Police said 76-year-old Phyllas Louise Fone or West Salem, Ohio, who was in the back seat of a Dodge Journey minivan, was killed in a Jeep Wrangler crash. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cleveland.com

Police respond to church break-in: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Madison Avenue. Police officers at 8:52 a.m. on July 15 responded to the Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church on Madison Avenue at Lakewood Avenue regarding a break-in. Nothing of value was taken, according to a police incident report. Attempted vehicle theft:...
WSYX ABC6

Body found along county Road 20 in Morrow county

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said the body was discovered on County Road 20 in Franklin Township at about 10:35 a.m. Ohio BCI is helping in the investigation.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

WEEKLY ROUNDUP: Child lost in corn field located

Reports have been obtained from local law enforcement agencies:. A 3-year-old child was found safe at the edge of a corn field about half an hour after law enforcement were called to assist in the search. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies responded 3:15 p.m. July 25 to the 600 block of...
cleveland19.com

2 people critically injured in crash on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman suffered critical injuries after their car crashed into a guardrail Thursday evening. Cleveland police said the driver lost control around 11:30 p.m. on I-90 eastbound at W. 44th Street. EMS transported both victims to a local hospital. The crash remains under...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man for deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Grand Jury for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a traffic stop...
SOLON, OH
