Brunswick resident killed in Wayne County collision with pickup truck

1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. July 31 on SR 172 in Perry Township, according to a department press release. The 79-year-old man, traveling...
OSHP: Elderly man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Perry Township
A three-vehicle crash left an elderly man dead Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
One Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash in Wayne County
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Wayne County on Friday afternoon. The crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of Easton Road and Friendsville Road in Canaan Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 49-year old Brunswick woman failed to yield at a stop...
Driver charged with OVI after crashing into a tree: North Ridgeville police blotter
On July 23, police were dispatched for a car crash with possible injuries. A car had struck a tree head on, and the driver was transported to the hospital. She was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence. Assault: Blanchard Drive. Police responded to a report...
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
Strongsville Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after early morning car crash
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Strongsville Police Department is investigating a crash involving a single vehicle that killed two people and injured another early Sunday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a report...
Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter
On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
76-year-old Ohio woman killed on interstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Ohio woman was killed in a crash on I-65 near Madison Friday afternoon. Metro Nashville Police said 76-year-old Phyllas Louise Fone or West Salem, Ohio, who was in the back seat of a Dodge Journey minivan, was killed in a Jeep Wrangler crash. According to...
Armed road rage suspect opens fire on freeway: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Traffic altercation, shots fired, felonious assault, reckless operation: I-271 A Canfield man, 32, escaped injury during a road rage incident on the highway between Fairmount Boulevard and Cedar Road in which another driver fired several shots at his car around 3:30 p.m. on July 26. One of those rounds apparently...
Police respond to church break-in: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Madison Avenue. Police officers at 8:52 a.m. on July 15 responded to the Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church on Madison Avenue at Lakewood Avenue regarding a break-in. Nothing of value was taken, according to a police incident report. Attempted vehicle theft:...
Children suffer minor injuries after ride malfunction at Summit County Fair
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Friday at the Summit County Fair saw the scene of a ride malfunction that could have ended up much worse than it did. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The jet...
Body found along county Road 20 in Morrow county
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said the body was discovered on County Road 20 in Franklin Township at about 10:35 a.m. Ohio BCI is helping in the investigation.
Assault suspect dead after being shot by Lorain Police Officer; K9 stabbed by suspect during struggle
LORAIN, Ohio — A man is dead, and a Lorain Police K-9 is in critical condition after an incident at a Lorain residence Saturday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 5 p.m., a...
Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic Lorain boy
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old autistic boy is back safe with his family after being missing for almost two weeks, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding his disappearance. 19 News has learned Austin Lauer was found Thursday night at Brick Oven Bistro on Cleveland Road in...
WEEKLY ROUNDUP: Child lost in corn field located
Reports have been obtained from local law enforcement agencies:. A 3-year-old child was found safe at the edge of a corn field about half an hour after law enforcement were called to assist in the search. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies responded 3:15 p.m. July 25 to the 600 block of...
2 people critically injured in crash on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman suffered critical injuries after their car crashed into a guardrail Thursday evening. Cleveland police said the driver lost control around 11:30 p.m. on I-90 eastbound at W. 44th Street. EMS transported both victims to a local hospital. The crash remains under...
Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
Grand jury indicts man for deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Grand Jury for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a traffic stop...
