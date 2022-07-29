Rocky Romero Understands Both Sides Of The MJF/AEW Issue, Doesn't Think MJF Will Ever Work For NJPW

www.fightful.com
Related
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
Ronda Rousey Snaps, Puts Referee In An Armbar After Losing To Liv Morgan At WWE SummerSlam 2022
Ronda Rousey doesn't give a damn about her reputation. Leading up to SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey was a heavy favorite to retain over Liv Morgan, who would become SmackDown Women's Champion by cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey a month ago. However, Liv Morgan was able to retain her title, at a cost.
Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?
Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair’s Last Match Live Coverage (07/31) – Flair & Andrade Vs. Lethal & Jarrett
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
WWE Summerslam Results (7/30/2022): Last Man Standing Match, Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey + More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Summerslam, live on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Undisputed Universal Championship - Last Man Standing: Roman Reigns...
411mania.com
Nick Gage Plans To Invade Ric Flair’s Last Match Event Due To Lack Of GCW Involvement
As noted, Ric Flair’s Last Match will take place on Sunday at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, with Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and a host of other matches set for the event. However, GCW is not scheduled to be represented on the show, and Nick Gage has expressed his frustration.
John Cena Shouts Out Ric Flair On Instagram, Rock Teases Roman, SummerSlam Preview | Fight Size
Here’s your fight-size update for Saturday, July 30, 2022. - On Instagram, where John Cena is known for being silly and occasionally cryptic with photos and not providing captions, John has posted about Ric Flair. - Also on Instagram, The Rock teased Roman Reigns for his latest C4 Energy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWE Summerslam 2022 Full Show Review & Highlights | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalecdo) review WWE Summerslam 2022. Note that this show will start a little bit later as Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Nashville. - Seth FREAKIN Rollins. - Triple H. - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. -...
Yardbarker
Vince McMahon wanted Becky Lynch to remain as a heel after WWE SummerSlam
One of the big news items to come out of last night's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view was the babyface turn of Becky Lynch. The idea to turn her heel a year ago wasn't universally praised and last night appeared to be a course correction by Triple H. Lynch will now work alongside Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and perhaps one other woman in a feud against Dakota Kai, IYO SKY and Bayley.
Summerslam Thoughts, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Trios Titles | Grapsody 7/31/22
A special Sunday edition of Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk Summerslam and MORE!. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Get Shoulder Surgery Before WM, Lashley Declined
Bobby Lashley lost the WWE Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber in a bout where he wasn't pinned. Lashley was taken out of the bout before his pod opened when Seth Rollins powerbombed Theory through the pod glass and onto Lashley. Lashley was removed from the match and it was announced that he would be entering concussion protocol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
The Usos Make History at WWE SummerSlam, The Street Profits Update
At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, The Street Profits and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos competed in their latest match. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was brought in the WWE to officiate the bout. The Usos double superkicked Angelo Dawkins and then hit him with a 1D...
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Had A Bad Feeling About ROH Star Who Just Quit
Jonathan Gresham has been in the news recently, not only for his 224 ROH Championship reign coming to an end but also for requesting his release from Ring of Honor on the day of their last pay-per-view. “Gresham — I don’t know, man, he just rubs me the wrong way,”...
Rocky Romero: Working With Tony Khan Has Been Incredible, 'Forbidden Door' Can Stay Fresh
Rocky Romero says he enjoys working with Tony Khan, and he has been impressed by the AEW president's passion. After the first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, Romero believes that the two companies can successfully collaborate again in the future. Romero has often been called the liaison between AEW...
Rocky Romero Is Glad IMPACT/NJPW Have Mended Their Relationship, Says The Fans Win The Most
Rocky Romero is glad that NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling have been able to rebuild their relationship. Romero is practically the human "forbidden door", as he has competed for ROH, NJPW, AEW, IMPACT, and MLW. Outside of the ring, he has been instrumental in the collaborative process between NJPW and other promotions. In recent months, NJPW and IMPACT have frequently worked together as Jay White and a number of other stars have competed in an IMPACT ring.
Vince McMahon Said Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop As Long As He Ran WWE
Shane McMahon has been out of favor with WWE since a chaotic Royal Rumble that left a lot of WWE Superstars generally unhappy completely separate of his involvement. As reported back in February, Shane McMahon was removed from his involvement in WWE after he attempted to make too many changes to the WWE Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar, among others, took issue with the adjustments, and reports of Shane being "unprofessional" emerged. Beyond that, general chaos and confusion about Shane McMahon's number and entrance ensued, resulting in him actually going out when Randy Orton was slated to enter.
Becky Lynch: Logan Paul Is Doing Great So Far
Becky Lynch has praise for Logan Paul. Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to take on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Paul is a YouTube star who has also competed in exhibition boxing events. After a widely praised in-ring debut, Paul signed with WWE and will return to the ring at WWE SummerSlam when he takes on The Miz.
Jonathan Gresham "Cussed" At Tony Khan, Leading To Request For AEW/ROH Release, Details Behind AEW Talent Relations
It looks like Jonathan Gresham could be done with Ring of Honor and AEW only a few months after signing with the two companies. Fightful Select has learned that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release Saturday ahead of the ROH Death Before Dishonor show that saw him lose the championship. We're told that there was a lack of communication between the company and Gresham leading up to the weekend, and Gresham was said to have felt disrespected by this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a tipping point as well.
More On Triple H Regaining Power Within WWE, Reactions From Talent
Triple H is back in power, as WWE has announced he's back as EVP of Talent Relations, which is effectively him as head of the role, as mentioned in his statement. One source indicated that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were set to travel to Smackdown in Boston, though their specific plans there aren't known. Several times when major shifts like this happen within the company, those three particularly hold a talent meeting.
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0