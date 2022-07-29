ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Rocky Romero Understands Both Sides Of The MJF/AEW Issue, Doesn't Think MJF Will Ever Work For NJPW

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
WWE
Fightful

Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match

Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
WWE
FanSided

Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?

Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Maxwell Jacob Friedman
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair’s Last Match Live Coverage (07/31) – Flair & Andrade Vs. Lethal & Jarrett

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njpw#Combat#New Japan
Yardbarker

Vince McMahon wanted Becky Lynch to remain as a heel after WWE SummerSlam

One of the big news items to come out of last night's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view was the babyface turn of Becky Lynch. The idea to turn her heel a year ago wasn't universally praised and last night appeared to be a course correction by Triple H. Lynch will now work alongside Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and perhaps one other woman in a feud against Dakota Kai, IYO SKY and Bayley.
WWE
Fightful

Summerslam Thoughts, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Trios Titles | Grapsody 7/31/22

A special Sunday edition of Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk Summerslam and MORE!. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Eddie Kingston Had A Bad Feeling About ROH Star Who Just Quit

Jonathan Gresham has been in the news recently, not only for his 224 ROH Championship reign coming to an end but also for requesting his release from Ring of Honor on the day of their last pay-per-view. “Gresham — I don’t know, man, he just rubs me the wrong way,”...
WWE
Fightful

Rocky Romero Is Glad IMPACT/NJPW Have Mended Their Relationship, Says The Fans Win The Most

Rocky Romero is glad that NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling have been able to rebuild their relationship. Romero is practically the human "forbidden door", as he has competed for ROH, NJPW, AEW, IMPACT, and MLW. Outside of the ring, he has been instrumental in the collaborative process between NJPW and other promotions. In recent months, NJPW and IMPACT have frequently worked together as Jay White and a number of other stars have competed in an IMPACT ring.
WWE
Fightful

Vince McMahon Said Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop As Long As He Ran WWE

Shane McMahon has been out of favor with WWE since a chaotic Royal Rumble that left a lot of WWE Superstars generally unhappy completely separate of his involvement. As reported back in February, Shane McMahon was removed from his involvement in WWE after he attempted to make too many changes to the WWE Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar, among others, took issue with the adjustments, and reports of Shane being "unprofessional" emerged. Beyond that, general chaos and confusion about Shane McMahon's number and entrance ensued, resulting in him actually going out when Randy Orton was slated to enter.
WWE
Fightful

Becky Lynch: Logan Paul Is Doing Great So Far

Becky Lynch has praise for Logan Paul. Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to take on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Paul is a YouTube star who has also competed in exhibition boxing events. After a widely praised in-ring debut, Paul signed with WWE and will return to the ring at WWE SummerSlam when he takes on The Miz.
WWE
Fightful

Jonathan Gresham "Cussed" At Tony Khan, Leading To Request For AEW/ROH Release, Details Behind AEW Talent Relations

It looks like Jonathan Gresham could be done with Ring of Honor and AEW only a few months after signing with the two companies. Fightful Select has learned that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release Saturday ahead of the ROH Death Before Dishonor show that saw him lose the championship. We're told that there was a lack of communication between the company and Gresham leading up to the weekend, and Gresham was said to have felt disrespected by this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a tipping point as well.
WWE
Fightful

More On Triple H Regaining Power Within WWE, Reactions From Talent

Triple H is back in power, as WWE has announced he's back as EVP of Talent Relations, which is effectively him as head of the role, as mentioned in his statement. One source indicated that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were set to travel to Smackdown in Boston, though their specific plans there aren't known. Several times when major shifts like this happen within the company, those three particularly hold a talent meeting.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy