ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingwood, WV

Food pantries see more demand

By Jeniffer Graham STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Allegany County marks successful summer camp

ECKHART, Md. (WV News) - Allegany County Public Schools concluded a successful six-week secondary summer camp for students with disabilities on Thursday, July 28, culminating in an outdoor carnival celebration. Student attendance throughout the duration of the program was high, as participants were excited to take part in hands-on activities...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Bald eagle nursed back to health released in Elkins, West Virginia

ELKINS — A bald eagle that was nursed back to health after being injured was released back into the wild Thursday afternoon at the Elks Country Club Golf Course. A host of people gathered next to the clubhouse at the course to watch the eagle fly Thursday after being rehabilitated for the past five weeks by raptor specialist Dr. Jesse Fallon of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in Morgantown.
ELKINS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingwood, WV
Society
City
Kingwood, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State University holds opening ceremonies for fall 2022 semester

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In preparations for the fall 2022 semester, Fairmont State University faculty and staff gathered in the school's Falcon Center on Monday morning for the university's opening ceremonies, led by Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips. Over breakfast, Phillips welcomed everyone back to campus as they...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Pennsylvania man faces fleeing, gun charges after alleged pursuit on U.S. 50 that ends at Clarksburg, West Virginia's FBI CJIS security gate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit from U.S. 50 in Clarksburg to near the FBI CJIS security gate is facing four felony charges in Harrison County Magistrate Court. Harrison Deputy Tyler Gordon charged Doryian Dewayne Williams with fleeing with reckless...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy