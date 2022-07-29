Food pantries see more demand

www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Allegany County marks successful summer camp
ECKHART, Md. (WV News) - Allegany County Public Schools concluded a successful six-week secondary summer camp for students with disabilities on Thursday, July 28, culminating in an outdoor carnival celebration. Student attendance throughout the duration of the program was high, as participants were excited to take part in hands-on activities...
WVNews
Bald eagle nursed back to health released in Elkins, West Virginia
ELKINS — A bald eagle that was nursed back to health after being injured was released back into the wild Thursday afternoon at the Elks Country Club Golf Course. A host of people gathered next to the clubhouse at the course to watch the eagle fly Thursday after being rehabilitated for the past five weeks by raptor specialist Dr. Jesse Fallon of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in Morgantown.
WVNews
Ridgeley police badge.jpg
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – As Ridgeley continues its search for additional police officers,…
WVNews
Kiwanis of Clarksburg presents 24 backpacks to Clarksburg, West Virginia, library for upcoming event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday morning, members of Kiwanis of Clarksburg went to the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to present Eric Lynn Perry (children’s librarian) with 24 backpacks for the upcoming Back to School Bash. The library will give away free backpacks and school supplies for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Fairmont State University holds opening ceremonies for fall 2022 semester
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In preparations for the fall 2022 semester, Fairmont State University faculty and staff gathered in the school's Falcon Center on Monday morning for the university's opening ceremonies, led by Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips. Over breakfast, Phillips welcomed everyone back to campus as they...
WVNews
Doryian Dewayne Williams
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit…
WVNews
Pennsylvania man faces fleeing, gun charges after alleged pursuit on U.S. 50 that ends at Clarksburg, West Virginia's FBI CJIS security gate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit from U.S. 50 in Clarksburg to near the FBI CJIS security gate is facing four felony charges in Harrison County Magistrate Court. Harrison Deputy Tyler Gordon charged Doryian Dewayne Williams with fleeing with reckless...
Comments / 0