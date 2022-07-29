Firefighters save 3 homes from brush fire in rural SLO County

Firefighters saved three homes from destruction after a vegetation fire broke out in rural Paso Robles on Friday afternoon.

Emergency responders responded to the scene of a brush fire near Windwood Way at 1:36 p.m., according to emergency response app PulsePoint.

Smoke could be seen in the area by passing motorists as firefighters worked to stop the blaze from spreading to three nearby homes.

Forward progress on the fire was stopped by 2:18 p.m., according to Cal Fire, and the homes saved.

In total, the fire burned more than 6 acres over a span of three hours, according to Cal Fire.