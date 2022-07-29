Sean Murphy catching for Oakland on Friday

www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316KBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade
We’ve now had one of our first big splashes ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The Seattle Mariners are acquiring two-time All-Star and Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo. Per Jeff Passan: BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) […] The post BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
NBC Sports
Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners
Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor sent to Cleveland's bench on Friday night
Cleveland Guardians first baseman josh Naylor is not starting in Friday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Naylor will take a break after Owen Miller was announced as Friday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 216 batted balls this season, Naylor has recorded a 9.7% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Nick Allen batting ninth on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Allen will start at second base on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Chad Pinder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 6.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Yardbarker
Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”
We are now perilously close to the MLB Trade Deadline. And the question of whether the Guardians will be buyers or sellers is on every fan’s mind. Likely somewhere in the middle. But if the Guardians do intend to make a splash at the deadline, there’s one name to...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Luis Torrens catching on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Torrens will start behind the plate after Cal Raleigh was rested against their division competition. In a matchup against left-hander Framber Valdez, our models project Torrens to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the salary of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Rumors: San Diego Padres 'Frontrunner' to Land Juan Soto Says MLB Exec
The San Diego Padres seem to be the frontrunners to land Washington Nationals star Juan Soto.
CBS Sports
MLB trade rumors: Padres open to discussing C.J. Abrams for Soto deal; Frankie Montas top target of Yankees
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is four days away and late Friday night the biggest pitching chip fell as the Reds sent righty Luis Castillo to the Mariners for four prospects. The trade likely takes Seattle out of the running for Nationals wunderkind Juan Soto, whose market is said to be down to four teams. With that in mind, here are Saturday's trade deadline rumors.
numberfire.com
3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 8/1/22
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Rays' Yu Chang batting ninth on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chang will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. Taylor Walls returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chang for 5.1 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Mets' Luis Guillorme batting eighth on Sunday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Guillorme will start at third base on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and Miami. Eduardo Escobar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Guillorme for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven catching for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Serven will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 7.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jake Meyers batting eighth for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Meyers will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and the Mariners. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meyers for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Comments / 0